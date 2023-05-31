Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Largo: The Remainder Of 2023 Could Be Challenging As Vanadium Prices Slide

May 31, 2023 4:23 AM ETLargo Inc. (LGO), LGO:CAVANAF, VAND:CA
Gold Panda profile picture
Gold Panda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Maracas Menchen mine has an NPV of $2 billion according to a 2021 life plan but Largo has been in the red for three consecutive quarters.
  • Heavy rains in December and early 2023 led to a delay in the infill drilling campaign and Largo revised its production, sales, and cost guidance.
  • The next few quarters are likely to be challenging as falling global steel output puts pressure on vanadium prices.
Vanadium V chemical element of periodic table isolated on white background. Metallic symbol of chemistry element. 3d render

OlekStock/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I've written seven articles on SA about vanadium mining company Largo (NASDAQ:LGO) (TSX:LGO:CA) so far, the latest of which was in March 2023 when I said that the year appeared to

Largo capex estimates

Largo

Largo vanadium battery

Largo

Largo Q1 2023 production results

Largo

Largo production and operating costs

Largo

Largo 2023 guidance

Largo

Largo Q1 2023 income statement

Largo

Largo Q1 2023 balance sheet

Largo

Vanadium prices

Investing.com

Global crude steel production

World Steel Association

