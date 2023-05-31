Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Udemy: Continues To Gain Share, And AI Is Not A Risk

May 31, 2023 4:34 AM ETUdemy, Inc. (UDMY)
Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
262 Followers

Summary

  • Udemy rebounds in 1Q23 with higher-than-expected revenue and profit margins, demonstrating growth in its Udemy Business segment and resilience in its Consumer segment.
  • Despite lengthening sales cycles across industries, UDMY continues to consolidate market share and secure large deals with prominent organizations.
  • Concerns about the impact of AI, such as ChatGPT, are overblown; UDMY's platform strength and adaptability to emerging technologies make it a relevant and valuable marketplace for content creators.

University Students Studying Together In The Library

miniseries

Investment thesis

Before the 1Q23 earnings, Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) saw its valuation multiples compressed given the weak 4Q22 performance, which has driven the share price down to a low of ~$8. However, I believe the trough is over as seen from the

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
262 Followers
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.