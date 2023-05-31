gilaxia/E+ via Getty Images

Steel and steel products company, Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE) has an incredible history. Since it went public in 1972, the firm's share price has grown by nearly 42,000 compared to just over 3,800% for the S&P 500. The firm's success continues to this day. This success is built on its ability to grow profitably, and is a testimony to the oligopolic nature of profits in the industry, and the firm's free cash flow generation and subsequent capital returns. These fundamentals remain in place. With low relative value multiples and a free cash flow yield of nearly 20%, investors should take notice of this elite market performer.

An Elite Market Performer

Research shows that the majority of economic profits are generated by just a fraction of businesses. In fact, just 4% of stocks outperform Treasuries across their lifetime. Nucor is one of those rare businesses that have outperformed not just Treasuries, but the S&P 500. Since its initial public offering (IPO) in 1972, the company's share price has grown by over 41,726%, compared to more than 3,825% for the S&P 500. Taking dividends into account, Nucor's total shareholder returns (TSR) was more than 177,260%. That history of stellar performance continues to this day. In the last five years, the share price has gone up nearly 121% compared to nearly 59% for the S&P 500, nearly 74% for its peer group (cf. 2023 Proxy Statement), and its TSR was over 150%, compared to a peer group TSR of more than 90%.

Source: Morningstar

A History of Growth and Profitability

Between 2018 and 2022, Nucor grew its revenue from $22.59 billion in 2019 to $39.73 billion in the TTM period, at a 5-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.95%. According to Credit Suisse's "The Base Rate Book", in the 1950 to 2015 reference period, 12.6% of firms have a 5-year sales CAGR of 10% and 15%, and the mean and median 5-year sales CAGR were 6.9% and 5.2%, showing the firm's ability to grow.

The firm's net income rose from $1.27 billion in 2019 to $6.65 billion in the TTM period, at a 5-year CAGR of 39.25%. In our reference period, 3.4% of firms have a 5-year earnings CAGR of between 30% and 40%. The mean and median 5-year earnings CAGR was 7.3% and 5.9%. In 1Q23, the firm earned $1.14 billion, compared to $2.1 billion in 1Q22.

The firm's return on invested capital (ROIC) has risen from 11.6% in 2019 to 36.3% in 2022. Nucor's ROIC is higher than the peer group ROIC of 19.77%.

Nucor is an Earnings Giant

Nucor's profitability stands out among its peers. Earnings generation within its peer group is heavily concentrated, with the top 6 of the group's 22 members (inc. Nucor), namely, Nucor itself, 3M Company (MMM), Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), Danaher Corp. (DHR), Deere & Company (DE) and Honeywell International Inc. (HON), generating 50% of the group's earnings in the trailing twelve months. This returns us to our opening point about the concentration of economic profits among just a fraction of businesses.

Source: Company Filings and Author Calculations

Top Earners are Undervalued

Not only is Nucor an earnings giant, but, Nucor and its peers are undervalued compared to the rest of the industry. In the TTM period, the top 6 firms have just over 41% of the group's market cap, and have a price/earnings (P/E) multiple of 9.62 compared to a P/E multiple of 10.34, despite generating half of earnings.

Nucor and Its Peers Market Cap. (billions) Net Income (in billions) P/E Ratio Top 6 Companies $ 493.85 $ 39.48 9.62 Rest of Group $ 700.01 $ 39.35 10.34 Click to enlarge

Source: Company Filings and Author Calculations

This presents investors with an opportunity to invest in the top earners in the industry, at a discount to what the rest of the industry is available.

Free Cash Flows Support Capital Returns

Nucor has grown its free cash flows (FCF) from $1.33 billion in 2019 to $6.8 billion in the TTM period, compounding at 38.59%, and amounting to $22.02 billion, or 64.39% of its market cap. That level of FCF generation compares favorably with its capital returns. In 1Q23, the firm paid out its 200th consecutive dividend. In the last five years, the firm has grown dividends from $492 million in 2019 to $526 million in the TTM period, compounding at 1.35%. The firm's FCF generation easily accommodates future dividend payouts and any increase management thinks are necessary. Nucor's share repurchases $282 million in 2019 to $2.27 billion in the TTM period, compounding at 51.75% a year. In the last three years, the firm has returned 50% of its earnings to shareholders, and aims at returning 40% of its net earnings to shareholders. Capital returns over the last five years totalled $10.98 billion, compared to $23.08 billion in earnings in that period, and $22.02 billion in FCF.

Source: Company Filings and Author Calculations

Nucor's share repurchases have reduced shares outstanding by around 16% a year, giving shareholders a greater share of the company and its rising profits.

Source: Company Filings and Author Calculations

Valuation

Nucor has a P/E ratio of 5.33 compared to a peer group average of 18.62 and an S&P 500 P/E multiple of 24.34.

The firm's gross profitability, which scales gross profits by total assets, was 0.34 in the TTM period, just above the 0.33 threshold discovered by Robert Novy-Marx, showing the firm's attractiveness. The peer group gross profitability was 0.22. In other words, Nucor earns more in gross profits from its assets, than its peers.

In addition, the firm has an FCF yield of 19.89%, compared to just 4.46% for its peers, and 2.7% for the 2000 largest firms in the United States, as calculated by New Constructs.

Conclusion

Nucor has been an elite market performer since it went public in 1972. Research shows that firms such as Nucor's are a rare find. In fact, profits tend to concentrate around a few firms. This is true of Nucor and its peers. Nucor is an earnings giant, despite being smaller than many of its peers. Not only that, but the top 6 earners, who generate 50% of earnings, are all undervalued, giving investors a great opportunity. The firm's FCF generation is another important piece of the puzzle, supporting the firm's aggressive share repurchases and its dividend issuance, which has lasted as long as 200 consecutive quarters. This provides investors with a great deal of margin of safety, and an extra gear in battling the market.