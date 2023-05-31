Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Brenntag SE: Increasingly Likely Separation Offers Upside Potential

May 31, 2023 4:50 AM ETBrenntag SE (BNTGF)BNTGY
Christoph Liu
Summary

  • Activist investors PrimeStone Capital and Engine Capital are pushing for a separation of Brenntag SE's specialties and essentials divisions.
  • PrimeStone proposes its own candidates for the company's supervisory board - which Engine Capital as well as proxy advisor ISS support.
  • The election of PrimeStone's candidates could lead to a strategic overhaul and spin-off of the specialties division, potentially creating significant shareholder value.
  • Even if Brenntag tries to fight off the activists, short-term measures to do so may benefit shareholders.

Brenntag Basel Switzerland

Kannan D

Chemical distributor Brenntag SE (BTNGF; BTNGY) is facing a proxy battle at the upcoming general meeting on June 15th. Activist investor PrimeStone Capital, who are calling on the company to separate its specialties and

This article was written by

Christoph Liu
I am and have been for some time interested in various investment-related topics. Therefore I started investing a few years ago. At this moment I do exclusively invest using own money. My focus is primarily on stock market investments with a long term investing perspective. Particularly, I invest in companies with a strong and fortified market position and stable profits.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BNTGF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

