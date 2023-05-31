Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
For The Boo Birds, Good News Is Not News

Bill Kort
Summary

  • Existential crisis averted (a tentative debt limit agreement)... a new (old) crop of negatives emerge.
  • Congress may balk as deadline approaches... or what about the employment numbers this week, inflation, the next Fed meeting or, horrors, a recession?
  • A return to the Covid playbook (without the Covid) - sell economic sensitivity, buy growth.
  • The market continues to march to a different drummer.

There's no rest for the wicked

Consider the barrage of negative commentary that appeared this past weekend after White House and Congressional negotiators hammered out an agreement on raising the debt ceiling. What if the Republicans balk or

Bill Kort
Fifty-plus years common stock investing experience. Worked forty-two years on the sell side in institutional equity sales positions with Kidder, Peabody, A. G. Edwards and Wells Fargo. My goal with Kortsessions.com is to provide a rational and a balanced counterpoint to what seems to be a constant barrage of media hype and misinformation on the markets.

