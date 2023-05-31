Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Is Sea Limited Stock A Buy After The Post-Earnings Crash?

May 31, 2023 8:00 AM ETSea Limited (SE)1 Comment
From Growth to Value profile picture
From Growth to Value
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Sea announced its earnings two weeks ago and the stock is down 32% since then.
  • We look into the numbers of the three different divisions, Garena, Shopee, and Sea Money.
  • Shopee and Sea Money continue to grow at an impressive rate, but Garena lost more than half of its revenue YoY.
Shopee headquarters in Singapore

kokkai

Introduction

After Sea's (NYSE:SE) Q4 2022 earnings, the stock price action was exciting, but Q1 2023 brought almost the reverse, with a drop of 17% immediately after the earnings and continued further downside. SE stock is now down 32% from the day before

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts
The question you have when you have come so far in this article is probably: is this an opportunity to buy Sea's stock at this cheaper price, or is something fundamentally wrong with this company? Let's find out.

Consensus numbers SE

Earnings Whispers

SEA revenue

Sea's Q1 earnings slides

Garena bookings Q1 2023

Sea's Q1 earnings slides

Garena percentage paying users

Sea's Q1 earnings slides

Garena active users

Sea's Q1 earnings slides

Sea's stock red flag

Twitter

Sea GMV not reported anymore

Twitter

Sea Adjusted EBITDA

Sea's Q1 earnings slides, red added by From Growth To Value

Sea Money's revenue

Sea's Q1 earnings slides

Sea's net income Q1 2023

Sea's Q1 earnings slides

Sea EBITDA Q1 2023

Sea's Q1 2023 earnings slides

Sea cash flows overview

Made by the author

Sea's cash evolution

Sea's Q1 earnings slides

Sea valuation

Seeking Alpha

Sea Stock Buy Hold or Sell

Made by the author

