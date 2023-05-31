SCStock

Introduction

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) is an exchange-traded fund that provides investors with exposure to French equities. My last coverage of the fund was back in August 2021, in which I was generally bullish. Since then, much has happened; in terms of the share price, EWQ has fallen -3.42% versus the S&P 500 U.S. equity index's fall of -5.75%. Last year was incredibly tough for all investors. It makes sense to revisit EWQ in light of more recent consensus estimates of forward earnings growth, as well as using my more recent (and more thorough) valuation approach.

Before assessing EWQ's value, we should cover the basics. The fund carries an expense ratio of 0.53%, with assets under management of almost exactly $1 billion at the time of writing. The fund was founded in March 1996. The 30-day median bid/ask spread was 0.03%, indicating plenty of liquidity. At the time of writing, net fund flows were negative by about $104 million.

Also, bear in mind EWQ is also a fairly concentrated portfolio, with 64 holdings as of May 26, 2023 according to iShares themselves. The French equity is not as wide and deep as more mature markets like the United States. The largest holding was LVMH Moët Hennessy (OTCPK:LVMUY), the French multinational luxury goods conglomerate (at 13.15% of the portfolio).

Other major holdings including TotalEnergies SE (TTE), the French multinational integrated energy and petroleum company (at 7.82%), followed by Sanofi (SNY), the French multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare company.

Key Sectors

In aggregate, EWQ's portfolio is actually fairly balanced across sectors, with 23.54% of the portfolio invested in Industrials, 21.25% in Consumer Cyclical, and 10.95% Consumer Defensive. Across Cyclical, Sensitive, and Defensive sectors, there is enough balance to say that there is little bias here.

What you don't have, however, is high exposure to technology which is more common in markets like the United States.

Valuation Gauge

Morningstar analysts provide us with a three- to five-year earnings growth rate of 9.88%. Also, EWQ invests in accord with the MSCI France Index. The most recent factsheet for this benchmark gives us trailing and forward price/earnings ratios of 17.81x and 13.52x, respectively, with a price/book ratio of 2.01x. This implies a forward earnings growth rate in year one of 31.73% with a forward return on equity of 14.87%. If I factor this growth rate into my calculations, but also assume that earnings growth tails off to average just under 10% per Morningstar's average estimate, the forward return on equity (as a result) falls to just under 12% in my terminal year six.

All considered, and while holding most other factors constant, the net IRR as a result of the above comes to 8.96%. With a local 10-year yield of 2.90%, and a local country risk premium as suggested by Professor Damodaran of 0.85%, we get an implied equity risk premium here of 5.21% after adjusting for the country risk premium.

Note however that the beta of the fund is about 1.32x per my calculations. Taking the approach of calculating the implied ERP from beta instead, the implied ERP comes to 4.59% (i.e., the sum of the country risk premium and implied equity risk premium above, but scaled back by dividing 1.32x beta). This places the adjusted ERP in the range of about 4.6-5.2% then, which is fair for a mature equity market. On this basis, while my calculations do assume a tailing off of the forward return on equity, EWQ looks fairly valued.

However, while EWQ ETF looks fairly valued, I think better nominal returns are on offer elsewhere, per the calculations I have generated for other unrelated funds recently. EWQ's nominal return is not high, probably in part due to relatively low risk-free rates in Europe. Therefore, while I do not see any bearish case for a valuation shift to the downside, I think EWQ is probably not going to "surge higher" but rather provide investors with a relatively steady return over the next five years. There might be some out-performance potential, but relative to more exciting markets and funds, EWQ is a fairly mature and staid portfolio. I think it makes sense to take a neutral stance.