Verizon: Too Good To Be True At 7.5% Yield

May 31, 2023 5:04 AM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)T, TMUS, WBD
Bluesea Research
Summary

  • Verizon’s 7.5% dividend might look attractive but the stock is likely to be a value trap.
  • The competitive pressure on Verizon is likely to increase as the company lags behind T-Mobile in 5G coverage.
  • We have already seen some new plans, which are priced lower, but Verizon might not be able to retain customers without adequate bundle options.
  • The company is undertaking another massive layoff in its customer service department, showing the overall pressure to generate income.
  • Even with massive dividends, Verizon’s total return has been significantly behind the broader S&P 500 index over the last ten years which reduces the attractiveness of a 7.5% yield.

General Views of New York

Bruce Bennett

Verizon’s (NYSE:VZ) stock has dropped by 10% since Q1 earnings report while S&P 500 has gained 2%. This difference in performance is despite the fact that Verizon has a good rating by Wall Street analysts

Correction in Verizon stock since Q1 earnings.

YCharts

Comparison of capex between the big three telecom players.

YCharts

Comparison of market cap, long-term debt, and total dividends paid.

YCharts

Revenue growth and employee headcount trend.

YCharts

Comparison of total returns of Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile with S&P 500 in last ten years.

YCharts

Trend in market cap and enterprise value of Verizon in 2023.

YCharts

This article was written by

Bluesea Research
I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

