Bruce Bennett

Verizon’s (NYSE:VZ) stock has dropped by 10% since Q1 earnings report while S&P 500 has gained 2%. This difference in performance is despite the fact that Verizon has a good rating by Wall Street analysts. It should be noted that this correction is happening while the company continues to give a very generous dividend. After the recent price correction, VZ stock has a dividend yield of a staggering 7.5%. This looks attractive but a close look at the future cash flow potential and challenges facing the company shows that this dividend is not secure.

Despite massive capital expenses in the last few quarters, Verizon is still lagging in the 5G coverage. Recent changes in mobile plans have also seen negative reviews because they take away many important bundle options which increased customer loyalty. The company is also undertaking massive layoffs which shows the pressure on management to conserve cash.

It is unlikely that the company will be able to limit capex over the medium to long term if it wants to reduce the churn rate and show good subscriber additions. This will put pressure on the ability of the company to reduce the massive debt pile and also increases the chances that we might see a dividend cut. Investors looking for a stable dividend play should consider other options despite the attractive yield boasted by Verizon stock.

Correction after Q1 earnings

Verizon stock has been on a continuous downward trajectory since the Q1 earnings report. One of the key reasons for this bearish sentiment is the revenue miss shown by the company. Wall Street is concerned that higher competitive pressure on Verizon can end up forcing the company to give greater discounts. This would shrink the revenue base and hurt the cash flow of the company. Verizon's massive debt pile and dividends rely on a stable FCF. If the company continues to miss the revenue estimates, it will end up hurting the long-term security of its dividend.

YCharts

Figure 1: Correction in Verizon stock since Q1 earnings. Source: YCharts

The double-digit stock correction in the last few weeks is a clear signal that the stock has not found its bottom and Wall Street is very concerned about the ability of the company to pay a 7.5% dividend yield. The company has announced massive layoffs which should help in short-term cost optimization. However, we could continue to see further correction unless the company is able to show that it will be able to defend its revenue base and market share.

Caught in a perfect storm

Verizon is facing numerous challenges and there is no easy solution to these problems. The company was able to charge a premium prior to the launch of 5G network due to a perception that it provided better coverage. However, T- Mobile (TMUS) has built a good lead in the 5G era and is giving better performance compared to Verizon in several metrics.

The only solution for Verizon is to continue spending at a higher pace in order to improve its 5G network. This has caused a steep decline in free cash flow in the last few years. Despite management’s assurances that the capex will be curbed in the next few quarters, we could see higher-than-average capex as the company tries to regain leadership in terms of network strength.

YCharts

Figure 2: Comparison of capex between the big three telecom players. Source: YCharts

T-Mobile has been closing the gap with Verizon in terms of capex. Verizon has to spend close to $11 billion on dividends while T-Mobile saves on this massive expense. If T-Mobile were to give a modest 5% dividend yield, it would cost the company $8 billion annually. T-Mobile has clearly shown the benefit of not giving dividends to this industry.

YCharts

Figure 3: Comparison of market cap, long-term debt, and total dividends paid. Source: YCharts

Verizon’s market cap is lower than the long-term debt carried by the company. The net debt to EBITDA is also quite high and it is unlikely that the management will be able to meaningfully bring this ratio down due to higher need for capex, massive dividends, and poor FCF growth. T-Mobile’s long-term debt is less than 50% of the market cap while AT&T’s long-term debt is 120% of the market cap.

Few options to improve FCF

Verizon has not seen any significant revenue growth in the last ten years. The future revenue growth is estimated to be in low single digits for the next few years. This reduces the options to increase FCF. The management has announced another round of layoffs where more customer service jobs are outsourced. Verizon has reduced its headcount by more than 35% in the last ten years, reducing it from 180,000 in 2013 to less than 120,000 currently. This cost-cutting has helped the company improve its profitability to some extent despite stagnant revenue.

YCharts

Figure 4: Revenue growth and employee headcount trend. Source: YCharts

Verizon showed 15% cumulative revenue growth in the last ten years while cutting employee headcount by 35%. It is unlikely that Verizon might be able to chop another 60,000 to 70,000 jobs in the next ten years without showing a negative impact on its performance. A stagnant revenue base, fewer options to gain cost optimization, and the need for higher capex will reduce the chances of FCF expansion in the long term. These trends hurt the ability of the company to maintain its generous dividends while cutting down on the debt pile.

Dividends have not helped investors

Despite massive dividends, Verizon’s total returns have been significantly lower than S&P 500 in the last ten years. T-Mobile is a lot stronger than it was ten years ago and Verizon’s 5G network coverage lags behind the presence it had ten years ago. Hence, even if Verizon is able to maintain the current dividends, the future total returns are likely to underperform the broader market.

YCharts

Figure 5: Comparison of total returns of Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile with S&P 500 in last ten years. Source: YCharts

By looking at the above chart, we can say that Verizon has been a wealth destroyer for investors in the last ten years despite having a market leadership position. There is a good chance that Verizon’s management ends up cutting the dividend or even eliminating it in the next few years. Such a move will help the company bring down the debt and also build enough resources to invest in the 5G era. AT&T (T) took half measure by cutting dividends and giving Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) shares. Investors looking for a stable dividend need to consider the possibility of a dividend cut by Verizon which is why Wall Street has given a high yield to its stock.

Impact on Verizon’s stock

There are a lot of challenges facing VZ and the management has not clearly laid out how they will tackle it. The company is in a worse position compared to where it was ten years back. In the last ten years, VZ stock has given very poor total returns compared to the broader market. It is unlikely that the stock can outperform the market in the next few years unless there is a significant shift in the company’s strategy.

YCharts

Figure 6: Trend in market cap and enterprise value of Verizon in 2023. Source: YCharts

A short-term speculative bet on Verizon stock at 7.5% dividend yield might give some positive results but the long-term return potential of the stock is very weak. Any doubt in the company’s ability to repay its debt will lead to further correction in the stock.

The enterprise value, which includes the debt owed by the company, is twice the market cap. Hence, a minor dip in enterprise value can lead to a bigger swing in the stock price. We have seen this trend in 2023 when Verizon’s enterprise value declined by 4.4% while its market cap dipped by 11.4%. The volatility in the stock will increase if there is a further correction in the market cap. This makes the stock a poor bet for investors looking for a safe and stable dividend bet.

Investor Takeaway

Verizon is paying close to $11 billion in dividends every year. At the same time, the revenue is stagnant and there are very few options for further cost optimization. It is likely that the company will have to invest heavily in its network coverage in the next few years. This will have a negative impact on FCF and the ability of the company to service its debt while paying a massive dividend.

There is a good chance that we might see a dividend cut or complete cancellation in the next few years as the company tries to regain leadership in terms of network coverage. The past few years have given very poor total returns to investors in comparison to the broader S&P 500. Despite a very high dividend yield, investors should look at other options which might have better security and growth potential.