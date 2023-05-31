Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Corporate Office Properties: Clarity On Defense Spending Could Provide Shares An Uplift

Justin Purohit
Summary

  • Corporate Office Properties owns and operates mission-critical properties that serve specialized areas of focus, such as national security, defense, and IT-related activities.
  • OFC's Q1 release showcased strong results and was paired with positive revisions in their same-property guidance and outlook for retention levels.
  • The resolution of debt ceiling negotiations and an increase in defense spending should be bullish indicators for OFC, as its portfolio is closely tied to national defense priorities.
  • Consistent with prior updates, I continue to see nearly 30% upside potential in the shares.

Two Military Men Walking in Data Center Corridor. One Uses Tablet Computer, They Have Discussion. Rows of Working Data Servers by their Sides.

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Corporate Office Properties (NYSE:OFC) is a MidCap real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates office and data center properties. While the office exposure may immediately instill concern in some, OFC is different.

The majority

Seeking Alpha - Basic Trading Data Of OFC

Q1FY23 Investor Supplement - Summary Of Occupancy/Leased Rates By Quarter

Q1FY23 Investor Supplement - Debt Maturity Schedule

Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs and other Macro-focused stocks. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

