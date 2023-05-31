Araya Doheny

Considering MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), we must account for two distinct aspects. One being its standing as a business intelligence firm, and the other its role as a publicly traded Bitcoin Trust. They are, however, intertwined to such an extent that they require simultaneous evaluation.

In my assessment, the business intelligence division ought to be independently viable. This requires continuous innovation and a consistent cash flow generation. If this is accomplished, the associated Bitcoin Trust could essentially operate without imposing fees and maintain its own sustainability.

The Trust

A significant task in assessing the company lies in establishing the value of Bitcoin present on the company's balance sheet. Accounting regulations shape this process interestingly when it comes to handling digital assets.

Essentially, the annual report value of these digital assets (Bitcoin) is determined by an amalgamation of the initial cost, any impairment assessments, and realized gains from sales. Here's a stepwise elucidation.

Initially, the company records Bitcoin at the acquisition cost upon purchase, setting the preliminary carrying value for the asset. The "Initial Recording at Cost" reflects this process.

Subsequently, the measurement incorporates any impairment losses since acquisition, deducting them from the original cost. This step follows the guidelines of ASC 350, categorizing Bitcoin as an intangible asset with an indefinite life. Therefore, the company monitors signs of impairment each quarter. If the lowest Bitcoin price on the Coinbase exchange (the preferred market for the company) falls below the carrying value, an impairment loss is recognized. This loss is the difference between the carrying value and the lowest price.

MicroStrategy acknowledges these impairment losses within the same period they occur. The "Digital asset impairment losses (gains on sale), net" section of the Consolidated Statements of Operations displays these figures. A vital point to remember is that the company only acknowledges gains from Bitcoin value increases upon selling the assets. When such a sale transpires, the gain amounts to the difference between the sales price and the Bitcoin's carrying value just before the sale.

This systematic methodology allows the company to estimate the value of its digital assets for its annual report accurately, employing initial cost, impairment analysis, and genuine gains from sales. Bear in mind that the carrying value of Bitcoin does not rise with subsequent market price increments following impairment, adhering to a conservative approach.

This procedure embodies the principle that potential profits should remain unrealized until they materialize. In other words, a surge in Bitcoin price will not affect the book value of the company-held Bitcoin. Thus, a wider discrepancy between the book value and the market value is probable as Bitcoin prices rise.

MicroStrategy Financials

The Business Intelligence Segment

The second essential factor in assessing this company is to ascertain the worth of its business segment. MicroStrategy aims to maintain its relevance in its primary operational business, intending to integrate augmented analytics and artificial intelligence into their offering, MicroStrategy One. This open, cloud-native Business Intelligence (BI) platform is designed to meet the analytics needs of large corporations and consists of a suite of products including dossier, library, workstation, and Hyperintelligence.

Constructed on restful APIs and Python, the platform is compatible with all data sources and clients. It operates on AWS, Microsoft Azure, and in due course, Google Cloud, endorsing multi-cloud deployments through a container-based architecture. Its focus now shifts towards four main areas: core analytics, augmented analytics, artificial intelligence, and the Lightning network.

MicroStrategy Insights, launched in September 2022, was the company's inaugural product in the domain of artificial intelligence and machine learning. It aims to enhance conventional reporting capabilities and deliver immediate, contextually relevant insights.

MicroStrategy is capitalizing on AI-driven technologies to boost productivity. Generative AI applies the semantic layer to improve understanding of data and its relationships, resulting in more precise predictions, improved data quality, and quicker actionable insights.

One of the more intriguing products under development is MicroStrategy Lightning, built on the Bitcoin Lightning network. Designed as an enterprise platform, it aims to enable e-commerce use cases and tackle contemporary cybersecurity challenges.

The first application for MicroStrategy Lightning is Lightning Rewards, purposed to enable enterprises to reward stakeholders for their engagement. This product aims to facilitate companies in driving direct engagement and rewarding customers, bypassing the need for marketing or financial intermediaries.

MicroStrategy Lightning reinforces MicroStrategy's core proficiency in creating highly available, user-friendly cloud software. Despite this innovative pursuit, the company's primary focus remains steadfast on BI innovation.

The company has introduced some promising growth initiatives, but so far the outcomes to date have been lackluster. The revenues appear static, and the gross profit seems stagnant.

MicroStrategy Financials

Although the company demonstrates the capability to generate some cash flow, its growth appears limited. Here's my estimation for their cash flow:

Author's computations

Financials Thesis and Risks

The company is fostering several innovative initiatives that have the potential to enhance its value and augment its cash-flow generation capability. However, based on the current evidence, I'd attribute a cash-flow multiple of 7 times to the company, considering the least productive year in the table. This would value the business intelligence segment of the company at nearly $183 million.

When we proceed to scrutinize the remainder of the company's balance sheet, we need to adjust the value of Bitcoin. The current balance sheet values Bitcoin at approximately $2 billion. However, using the present price of $27,200 to 140,000 Bitcoins, the total value surges to around $3.8 billion. Making this adjustment brings the book value close to $2.3 billion. Utilizing a sum-of-the-parts approach, the company's total value falls slightly under $2.5 billion. Currently, the company is trading at $3.7 billion, which, in my view, is a substantial premium given our evaluation.

However, it is crucial to consider that if Bitcoin's value were to escalate to $50,000 suddenly, the book value of the company would remain constant, while its intrinsic value would approach $5.6 billion. This indicates that the existing accounting principles lead to enduring discrepancies between the financials and the market value. Consequently, this company is likely to experience periodic disparities between its intrinsic and market value.

There are additional risks that warrant attention. The company's balance sheet is highly leveraged, with over $2 billion in debt. Consequently, if the Bitcoin price were to plummet below $10,000, the company might perilously approach a negative equity state, potentially leading to insolvency. Thus, this isn't a straightforward Bitcoin venture. It embodies a multitude of nuances, hinging on Bitcoin's prevailing price and the market's appraisal of the company. At this juncture, the figures I've calculated don't endorse the idea of taking a long position in the company to capitalize on Bitcoin's price. However, I will keep an eye on this one, given that future market volatility could potentially shift this perspective.