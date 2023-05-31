Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Profiting From Green Energy - But Not EVs

May 31, 2023 5:30 AM ETCVX, BEP, NEE, COP
Perry Kaufman profile picture
Perry Kaufman
343 Followers

Summary

  • Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are not the investment solution we expected.
  • Finding a single power provider that is a good investment has been a problem, but there is a good solution.
  • Investors seem to shift their focus from one energy source to another.
  • The solution looks to be companies that have diversified.

Person standing in contemplation in urban city with nature trees composite

FangXiaNuo/iStock via Getty Images

The Ever-Changing Energy Investment

We have been talking about fossil fuels and their impact on the environment for years, but only recently has the auto industry decided that the time has come - and come quickly. As of April 2023, Tesla

A picture containing text, screenshot, plot, line Description automatically generated

Source: CSI data

A picture containing text, line, screenshot, plot Description automatically generated

Source: CSI data

A picture containing text, screenshot, diagram, plot Description automatically generated

Source: Statista

A picture containing text, screenshot, font, plot Description automatically generated

Source: CSI data

A picture containing text, screenshot, plot, line Description automatically generated

Source: CSI data

A picture containing text, font, screenshot Description automatically generated

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

A picture containing text, line, plot, diagram Description automatically generated

Source: TradingEconomics.com

A picture containing screenshot, text, line, plot Description automatically generated

Source: CSI data

A picture containing text, screenshot Description automatically generated

Source: Ember.com

A picture containing text, screenshot, plot, font Description automatically generated

Source: CSI data

A picture containing text, line, plot, screenshot Description automatically generated

Source: CSI data

A picture containing text, screenshot, line, font Description automatically generated

Source: CSI data

A picture containing text, screenshot, font, line Description automatically generated

Source: CSI data

This article was written by

Perry Kaufman profile picture
Perry Kaufman
343 Followers
Perry Kaufman is a Financial Engineer with more than 40 years of experience. He is the author of "Trading Systems and Methods, Sixth Edition" as well as "Kaufman Constructs Trading Systems" and "Learn To Trade." He publishes his performance and research on www.kaufmansignals.com. A list of recent articles and webinars can be found in his monthly report. His approach uses fully automated trading strategies, ranging from trend following to arbitrage, including dynamic portfolio allocation and risk management.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.