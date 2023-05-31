Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
MJ: A Bet On Cannabis Legalization

Bears of Wall Street profile picture
Bears of Wall Street
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The fund is an ultra-aggressive bet on the legalization of marijuana. The market for this plant actually exists in a legal "gray area."
  • The market is potentially very voluminous, but the whole issue is expanding the area of approval of the plant.
  • There's no point in looking at the low valuation - the scale of the issuers is small, and some don't even have the revenue.
  • Investors have been waiting 5 years for progress on federal approvals. In 2021, after Biden was elected, it might have looked like federal legalization was waiting for the market, but no.
Tractor напыления СОЯ поле

fotokostic/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Essentially, by buying the foundation you are betting on the ultra-aggressive legalization of marijuana. The market for this plant actually exists in a legal "gray area" where federal, state and local laws often contradict each other. Medical use is legal in

fund sectors

MJ fund (MJ fund data)

financial numbers

regvenue growth forecast (statista)

fund performance in percentage

Cannabis stock performance (Reit - seeking alpha)

financial data

Revenue growth (refinitiv)

financials

top 10 holdings (fund data )

price

cannabis pricing (cannabis benchmark)

This article was written by

Bears of Wall Street profile picture
Bears of Wall Street
6.55K Followers
The #1 service dedicated to short ideas

Bears of Wall Street is a community of traders and financial analysts, who take a pragmatic approach to valuing companies. The majority of our articles have bearish sentiment and reflect our short stance on the market. Our investments include short sales of common stock. If you liked our writing style and our view on the market – don’t forget to subscribe. If you have questions – feel free to ask them via direct messaging or through the comment section.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

