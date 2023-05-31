Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

American Airlines: Why The Stock Is Set To Fly Higher

May 31, 2023 6:39 AM ETAmerican Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)
The Black Sheep profile picture
The Black Sheep
443 Followers

Summary

  • American Airlines offers a 13.9% upside opportunity due to the recovery in air travel and strategic initiatives, with a fair share price of $16.3.
  • The company's improved fleet efficiency, expanded partnerships, and strong market presence contribute to its growth potential.
  • Potential risks include fluctuations in fuel prices, competition, and the re-emergence of COVID-19 or a similar virus.

Snowcapped mountains seen through airplane window

Kathrin Ziegler

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) is a prominent airline company headquartered in the United States. With a rich history and a strong presence in the global aviation industry, American Airlines offers an intriguing investment opportunity. The company's market position, strategic initiatives, and recovering air

TSA checkpoint travel numbers by cal year (daily avg)

TSA

Chart
Data by YCharts

Revenue Forecast

The Black Sheep

EBITDA Forecast

The Black Sheep

FCF Forecast

The Black Sheep

DCF Model AAL

The Black Sheep

Quant rankings

Seeking Alpha Premium Features

Chart
Data by YCharts

balance sheet numbers AAL

Seeking Alpha Premium Features

This article was written by

The Black Sheep profile picture
The Black Sheep
443 Followers
Avid investor. Extensive experience in valuation and financial modeling. Previously conducted single stock research for a fund manager with >$170M of single stock holdings, often employing contrarian strategies to increase returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.