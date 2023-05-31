Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Century Lithium: Patience Required

Atlas Equity Research profile picture
Atlas Equity Research
1.47K Followers

Summary

  • Century Lithium recently reaffirmed its ability to produce battery-grade lithium, but further delayed the feasibility study completion for its Clayton Valley project.
  • The delay may not be entirely negative, as releasing the study in a more favorable market environment could lead to a stronger market reaction.
  • The company is trading at a fraction of the estimated NPV of its Clayton Valley project, making it a potentially attractive investment.
Lithium mine of silver peak

simonkr

Century Lithium (OTCQX:CYDVF) recently published an update, regarding the new developments related to the Clayton Valley lithium project. It appears that the company reaffirmed its ability to produce battery grade lithium, but further delayed the indicated timing of the feasibility

This article was written by

Atlas Equity Research profile picture
Atlas Equity Research
1.47K Followers
Focused on value plays, preferably with a near term catalyst and/or improving market conditions. My approach is grounded on the fundamentals of the business, emphasizing its ability to generate cash and withstand unfavorable economic environment.   * Associated with Insight Analytics

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CYDVF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.