Aroundtown Is Now Too Cheap To Ignore

May 31, 2023 6:54 AM ETAroundtown SA (AANNF)
Labutes IR
Summary

  • Aroundtown's Q1 2023 earnings show resilient operating performance despite weak investor sentiment and high debt load.
  • The company has improved its liquidity position and reduced leverage through asset disposals and debt repurchases.
  • Trading at a depressed valuation, Aroundtown's risk-reward proposition is attractive for long-term investors with limited downside and potential high upside when market conditions improve.
Modern glass building high above Brussels city skyline at night with illuminated offices

CHUNYIP WONG

Aroundtown (OTCPK:AANNF) is currently trading at a very depressed valuation, making its risk-reward proposition quite interesting for long-term investors.

As I’ve analyzed in previous articles, Aroundtown currently has a depressed valuation due to very weak investor sentiment and a high

This article was written by

Labutes IR
Labutes IR is an Fund Manager specialized in the financial sector, with more than 15 years' of experience in the financial markets. Under my coverage is mainly the Financial sector, including Banks, Insurance, Real Estate, and FinTechs both in the European and U.S. markets. For my personal investments, I also invest on 'Income' stocks across several sectors as I'm building a portfolio for retirement, being my goal to retire in about 20 years. Associated with the existing author The Outsider.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in AANNF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

