Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) as an investment option at its current market price. RCS is a closed-end fund whose objective is "to generate a level of income that's higher than that generated by high-quality, intermediate-term U.S. debt securities. Its secondary objective is capital appreciation".

RCS is a fund I owned at the very beginning of my investment career about fifteen years ago. As a result, I have kept it on my radar over time but have mostly been reluctant to buy back in. This thesis was the same when 2023 got underway. In January I wrote that RCS was a "hold" candidate and since that time it looks like I was proven right:

As we hit the summer season and the second half of the year, I thought it was time to take another look at RCS. After review, it is difficult to view it as a buy still. There are some obvious headwinds that I believe will limit returns, despite a relatively high income stream. Therefore, I will keep the fund's rating at "hold" and I will explain why in detail below.

Valuation Still A Massive Red Flag

To begin I will briefly touch on valuation. This is a clear red flag for me - as it has been for some time. While I want to emphasize this point, there are some investors who simply are not concerned with valuation for whatever reason. While I do not understand the logic behind that, there is not a lot of value in rehashing the same debate over and over. The reality is RCS is very expensive. It sits at a 15% premium to NAV - around the same premium level it had back in January when I was also not bullish:

The simple fact is RCS is at a frothy level. The premium looks absurd on the surface at 15%, and it is the third most expensive PIMCO CEF based on this metric. I view this as a reason to both avoid RCS for the moment and also to look elsewhere within the PIMCO family for better value. While others may disagree, we have seen time and again the problems with buying PIMCO CEFs at unorthodox prices. This is one such example that I think will prove me right again going forward.

Income Metrics Are Source For Concern

Another source of concern for me is income production. This is a metric that on the surface looks enticing to a lot of investors. The fund has a double-digit yield based on its market price (the yield is lower than the NAV yield due to the market price premium) and this blows away what one can earn in non-leveraged bonds or savings accounts:

But how sustainable is this yield? That is critical when determining if paying a premium price for a fund to get the yield is a valid proposition.

Unfortunately, I don't see it lasting at current levels. The inverted yield curve remains a challenge for leveraged funds as it has over the last year and a half. Higher short-term borrowing costs and lower longer term yields in the bond market are making it difficult for these products to succeed. Eventually, this will even out, but in the short-term that problem is not going away. In fact, recent futures market action shows that investors are now pricing in higher short-term rates for a longer period of time:

To be clear, this is a problem for RCS. The fund uses an extensive amount of leverage (35%), so higher borrowing costs has a definite impact on this CEF. To compound the problem, the fund doesn't have a lot of breathing room in this regard. Current income metrics are already very weak:

The conclusion I draw here is that RCS is likely to face some income trouble going forward. Another cut is certainly in the cards, so I would question the logic of paying a 15% premium for an investment which this substantial of a headwind.

Shift To More Agency MBS A Reasonable Move

I will now shift to some positives. As my rating suggests, I am not an outright bear on this fund. I think the yield will still draw in some investors (despite my personal concerns) and the fact is many people (even some here on SA!) do not care about paying a premium for PIMCO funds. So I think downside is relatively limited as a result.

Further, RCS has made a big adjustment in its sector holdings since the start of the year. It used to have roughly a quarter of its assets invested in agency MBS, but that figure has ballooned to over half total holdings today:

Personally, I view this move positively because it loads up RCS' portfolio with quality assets. This limits default risk (government assets back these assets) and offsets some of the concerns I have with the sustainability of the yield. The logic being fewer defaults, more income coming in.

In addition, agency MBS have a positive spread relative to treasuries right now. Since both are considered "risk-free" assets, they are comparable and should be compared prior to picking one over the other (in my opinion):

As you can see, the extra yield pick-up here is not too substantial by historical standards. But it is positive and it has since over the past year. That tells me that owning these assets at the moment is more attractive than at times earlier in the year. So this improves the risk-reward potential going forward.

Bonds Still Have A Place

The next thought relates to bonds more broadly. So this is relevant to RCS, but also to the plethora of ETFs and CEFs that offer investors fixed-income exposure. The basic premise is that now is a reasonable time to initiate, or add, to bond holdings for a couple of reasons.

One, I believe the Fed is near its peak rate. While we may see another .25 or .50 basis point move in the coming week, I am of the opinion that will be the last hike. I do not see a 6% Fed funds rate as an option and, if I am right, that means rates in the future will be lower. Using history as a guide, that often signals positive returns for bonds in the months and years that follow:

What this graphic is showing us is that when the Fed has ceased raising rates, bonds deliver. This is true across multiple timeframes and a variety of sectors. This plays in to the hands of RCS since it holds a diverse group of credit securities that vary in terms of sector and maturity. This lends itself to being more of an aggregate CEF, which is the top performing group in the reference graphic attached above.

In addition to above-average returns in these cycles, we have to remember the role bonds (and aggregate bond funds like RCS) can have on an overall portfolio. There is no real substitution for stocks when it comes to long-term returns, but bonds do help for a smoother ride. And when one times buy-in points appropriately, then returns are higher than the average anyway:

My takeaway from this is that the idea bonds provide some stability is clearly well founded and that highlights a key element for not taking a "bearish" rating on RCS, despite from of the drawbacks mentioned in this review. Bonds will generally under-perform, but will move in a steady pace higher with a lot less volatility. Given we are approaching what could be a volatile period with the U.S. debt ceiling debate far from over, picking up some fixed-income exposure could make a lot of sense for many investors.

Bottom-line

RCS has had a modest 2023 so far and I don't see much of a case for suggesting that will change. There is plenty of downside risk present, given the ridiculous premium and the potential for a distribution cut. Also, leveraged funds as a whole will continue to struggle as long as the Fed maintains a high short-term borrowing rate and longer term rates remain stuck in a narrow range.

But there are upsides to this fund. The first of which is that the broader environment appears favorable for bonds right now. This is especially true for aggregate bond funds, which I consider RCS to be. Second, management has opted to go heavy into agency MBS, which offers higher yields than treasuries with a similar risk profile. That is a net positive in my view.

All this considered, "hold" still seems to be the right approach. There are some headwinds on the horizon, but a few positive catalysts to balance things out. To me, this suggests that monitoring closely for a better entry point is the right call to action.