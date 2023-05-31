Chip Somodevilla

Earlier this month, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) reported decent earnings results for Q1 while Warren Buffett once again appeared at the company’s annual shareholders meeting in Omaha to address investors and talk about the business’s future. As expected, Warren Buffett shared some important insights with the guests and reiterated the importance of capital allocation being the main task of the company’s management. As such, I’ve decided to take a closer look at Berkshire Hathaway’s current investment portfolio and figure out whether the Oracle of Omaha would be able to continue to outperform the market in the foreseeable future and create additional shareholder value along the way.

Never Bet Against America

Despite the turbulent macroeconomic environment, Berkshire Hathaway ended Q1 on a high note as its operating earnings of $8.07 billion were up 12% Y/Y. At the same time, net earnings for the company’s Class A and Class B shares stood at $24,377 per share and $16.25 per share, respectively.

On top of that, during the annual shareholders meeting, Warren Buffett noted that the idea of not betting against America is still relevant to this day and that the future looks bright. I’ve shared the same optimism for the future in my recent article on Amazon (AMZN) which highlighted how the better growth of the overall economy in Q1 along with the improvement of consumer confidence make it possible for the stock market to extend its current rally.

Considering this, it’s not a surprise that Warren Buffett believes that Berkshire Hathaway will continue to be a good investment in the next decades given all the growth opportunities that the United States offers. That’s why it’s also not a surprise that the five biggest companies in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, which accounted for ~77% of all equity holdings at the end of Q1, are American-based businesses that generate a significant portion of their sales at home. As such, it’s important to highlight how different growth catalysts could help those companies continue to create additional shareholder value in the following quarters. This is because those catalysts would also make it possible for Berkshire Hathaway to continue to outperform the market and exceed its own expectations in the foreseeable future.

Apple

It’s no surprise that Apple (AAPL) continues to be Berkshire Hathaway’s biggest position which has a weight of 46.44% in the overall equity portfolio. Even though there was a risk that the macroeconomic risks could undermine its growth opportunities, Apple nevertheless managed to exceed the street expectations in Q2 and there are reasons to believe that the business has everything going for it to continue to outperform the estimates in the following quarters. This is mostly due to the fact that the launches of new products such as the iPhone 15 and new laptops with M3 chips later this year are likely to boost the business’s sales and help Apple finish the fiscal year on a high note.

At the same time, Apple’s decision to start decreasing its overexposure to China by shifting some of the production to countries like India, which expects to assemble up to 50% of iPhones by 2027, should help the business minimize the geopolitical risks and ensure that its supply chains remain resilient in case of a further Sino-American confrontation.

Considering this, it makes sense to believe that Apple’s stock still has an upside at the current levels since the latest authorization to purchase up to $90 billion of the company’s stock could lift the shares higher in the near-term.

Bank of America

It comes as no surprise that Bank of America (BAC) continues to be one of the biggest Berkshire Hathaway positions that has a weight of 9.09% in the overall portfolio. Even though the bank’s shares depreciated in recent months in the wake of the regional banking crisis, Bank of America will remain to be one of the systemically important banks in the country in the foreseeable future. As such, there are reasons to believe that it’s a matter of time before its shares appreciate from the current local lows.

If we go through the bank’s latest earnings results for Q1, we’ll see that despite the regional banking crisis Bank of America managed to exceed the street expectations while its net interest income increased by 25% to $14.4 billion thanks to a favorable environment. At the same time, Bank of America has experienced a record inflow of deposits from new and existing clients as consumers decided to choose systemically important banks to protect their savings in the wake of the latest crisis.

Therefore, it makes sense for Berkshire Hathaway to continue to hold Bank of America in its portfolio due to its decent upside since there’s also an indication that the Fed’s BTFP program has fully prevented the latest crisis from expanding and starting to pose existential risks to the entire financial system.

American Express

American Express (AXP) is the third biggest position in Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio which has a weight of 7.69% in the overall portfolio. Just as is the case with Bank of America, American Express has also been able to benefit from the current environment and report decent earnings results for Q1 last month. The revenue beat shows that the American consumer remains healthy and strong as the company has noted that the spending of its card members has increased. As such, it’s safe to justify the Street’s upside for American Express shares as the potential further growth of the economy in the following quarters makes it possible for the company’s business to continue to report decent numbers and create additional value along the way.

Coca-Cola

At the end of March, Coca-Cola (KO) had a weight of 7.63% in Berkshire Hathaway’s overall portfolio. The company’s better-than-expected results for its top-line and bottom-line performances in Q1 also indicate that the American consumer is not capitulating despite the macroeconomic challenges caused by higher inflation. Considering that the company recently re-affirmed that it expects the organic growth of its revenues in the current fiscal year to be in the range of 7% to 8%, it’s safe to say that Warren Buffett’s bet on America’s bright future will continue to yield results in the foreseeable future. That’s why it’s also safe to assume that Coca-Cola’s stock has more room for growth as well.

Chevron

The American oil & gas giant Chevron (CVX) is the fifth biggest holding in Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio which has a weight of 6.65% in the overall portfolio. The company has greatly benefited from the oil and gas disruptions last year due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and OPEC+ cuts that strained supplies and pushed energy prices to historical records.

Even though we’re unlikely to see major supply disruptions happen this year as oil production is increasing at Russia’s expense, the oil prices are forecasted to remain close to the current levels thanks to the improvement of the overall economy along with the expected improvement of consumption that is undermining the demand destruction thesis. As such, the street believes that Chevron’s stock has more upside at the current levels and has everything going for it to create additional value in the foreseeable future.

What’s Next For Berkshire Hathaway?

After going through Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio, it’s safe to say that Warren Buffett continues to be one of the best investors of our time. Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment in recent years, Berkshire Hathaway nevertheless managed to outperform the broader market since the start of the pandemic and there are reasons to believe that it will still be the case for years to come. Berkshire Hathaway’s bet on America will likely help it to exceed expectations while its efforts to minimize global risks and at the same time adapt to the changing geopolitical landscape could help it to continue to create additional shareholder value.

Therefore, it’s safe to assume that Berkshire Hathaway’s operating earnings will rise as well in the following years. At the same time, the Street believes that Berkshire Hathaway will continue to grow for the rest of this year, while $130.6 billion in cash reserves along with the ongoing buyback program could give additional reasons for investors to stick with trusting Warren Buffett’s capital allocation process. Add to all of this the fact that the succession plans are already in place, and it becomes obvious that Berkshire Hathaway has an additional upside, which justifies the ‘strong buy’ rating by Seeking Alpha’s quant system for its shares.