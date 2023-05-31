Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: AI Extinction-Level Threat

Nattawut Posri/iStock via Getty Images

AI experts and creators warn about extinction risk on par with nuclear war, the debt ceiling bill clears another hurdle as a floor vote nears and Twitter is worth just a third of what Elon Musk paid, Fidelity says.

Listen on the go! Subscribe to Wall Street Breakfast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Transcript

Leading today’s news: AI remains the must-have in tech earnings calls, but experts are warning about the dangers it poses.

A group of tech executives and others associated with AI penned a letter saying the risks linked to the technology are on par with pandemics and nuclear war.

They wrote: "Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war."

The letter was released by the Center for AI safety and was signed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, executives from Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and several other companies and universities.

OpenAI has received billions in funding from Microsoft, which has integrated the popular ChatGPT into many of its products and services.

Earlier this month, a poll found that nearly two-thirds of Americans think AI poses a risk for humanity.

In March, big tech names like Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak also wrote a letter that called for a six-month pause in the development of many AI tools to develop new safety standards for the technology.

Ani Chaudhuri, CEO of Dasera says that there is a tendency to dramatize and inflate the dangers of AI. But he adds that existential risks could come from "malicious use, system malfunction, or even emergent behaviors not predicted by the developers."

That last one "could occur when AI becomes so complex that it becomes practically impossible for humans to understand or predict its behavior."

He recommends an immediate focus on current, tangible problems stemming from AI, like data privacy, algo bias and job displacement.

C3.ai (AI) reports results after the bell today. Shares rocketed up more than 30% on Tuesday after Nvidia (NVDA) made a host of AI-related announcements. More than 90 million shares of C3 changed hands – that’s four times that average daily volume.

The company reported preliminary results saying it had revenue of around $72 million for the period ended April 30.

In other market news –

Treasury yields continue to fall as a debt ceiling deal continues to advance on Capitol Hill.

With a default nearly off the cards, the yield on the 10-year (US10Y) has dropped below 3.7% after topping 3.8% a week ago.

Legislation to lift the current debt limit into 2025 and cap federal spending cleared the House Rules Committee last night by a 7-6 margin, with two Republicans voting against.

It now goes to the full House for debate and an expected vote on passage tentatively scheduled for Wednesday night around 8:30 p.m. ET.

"We are going to make sure that the votes are there, joining with our Republican colleagues, to get this bill over the finish line," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said.

Late yesterday, the CBO released its assessment of the bill. With passage, budget deficits could be cut by around $1.5 trillion over the next 10 years.

Betting on the next Fed move continues to tilt to a quarter-point rate hike, not long after a pause was almost completely baked in.

A combination of strong economic data along with the implications on financial liquidity from lifting the debt ceiling has led the markets to price in a 65% chance the FOMC moves by 25 basis points on June 14. Those odds were below 25% just a week ago.

But David Keller, chief market strategist at StockCharts.com, told Seeking Alpha that expectations “continue to be quite fluid.” He said, “Fed governors have spoken about remaining 'data dependent' which means we are one bad inflation number away from a risk-off scenario for stocks."

Ahan Vashi, investing group leader of The Quantamental Investor, told Seeking Alpha the Fed is between a rock and a hard place and can’t afford to give up its fight against core inflation, which is stabilizing above 4.5%.

Last week GDP and April inflation came in stronger than economists expected.

On Tuesday, Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin said that rates were in “restrictive territory,” but the question is how restrictive rates need to be and for how long.

He’s looking for signs demand and inflation are coming down when looking to the June decision.

Investors will get a lot more Fed speak today.

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman speaks before the bell. Philly Fed President Patrick Harker and Fed Governor Philip Jefferson weigh in early afternoon.

Twitter is now worth about $15 billion, or a third of what billionaire Elon Musk paid for it in October, according to Fidelity.

Fidelity recently marked down the value of its stake in the social media platform, according to a Bloomberg report. Fidelity first cut the value of its stake to 44% of the purchase price in November.

The latest Twitter valuation comes after published reports late March indicated that Twitter employees were expected to be granted stock awards based on a $20 billion valuation. That’s less than half of the $44 billion price that Tesla (TSLA) CEO Musk agreed to pay last year.

Other market headlines to watch for on Seeking Alpha:

HP slips on mixed Q2 results

A bear ETF tied to Tesla will be liquidated

Goldman Sachs is poised to trim more staff amid a deal-making drought

Chile sees lithium swinging into surplus by 2025

Boeing is said to boost the output of the 787 Dreamliner to 4 a month

Icahn Enterprises looked at asset swaps and fundraising before a short call that hit the stock

China factory activity contraction deepens to a five-month low

Berkshire Hathaway acquires another 4.66 million Occidental shares for $273 million

On Wednesday’s economic calendar –

At 9:45 a.m. ET, the Chicago PMI is due.

Right after that, at 10 a.m., the April Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey - or JOLTS – hits.

The Fed’s Beige Book report on regional economic activity is due at 2 p.m. ET.