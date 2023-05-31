Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Iovance: Hard To Resist This Historic Solid Tumor Cell Therapy Approval Shot

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Iovance is a cell therapy pioneer with a shot at a first ever approval for this drug class in a solid tumor cancer.
  • Data from Iovance's pivotal study looks relatively strong and the FDA has finally accepted the company's BLA after pushing for more data first time around.
  • The delays submitting its BLA have cost Iovance a large chunk of its market cap valuation, which once stood >$4bn - if lifileucel is approved Iovance may recapture that value.
  • The decision date on approval is set for November 25th - the market opportunity could even be a blockbuster one and there are other approval opportunities in play.
  • In short, IOVA makes for a risk bet but one that biotech market watchers may find hard to resist.
  • Haggerston BioHealth members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Hispanic boy looking at cake

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Overview

I last covered Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) for Seeking Alpha over 3 years ago in April 2020, when shares traded ~$35 per share. Although the stock price did reach a high of >$50 in

chart

Iovance at a glance (Iovance presentation)

chart

Iovance solid tumor pipeline (Iovance presentation)

chart

unmet need in metastatic melanoma (Iovance presentation)

chart

Pooled analysis data (Iovance presentation)

chart

Iovance sees TIL (Iovance presentation)

If you like what you have just read and want to receive at least 4 exclusive stock tips every week focused on Pharma, Biotech and Healthcare, then join me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth. Invest alongside the model portfolio or simply access the investment bank-grade financial models and research. I hope to see you there.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
9.18K Followers
Receive regular, detailed analysis focused on biotech and healthcare stocks

I write about Biotech, Pharma and Healthcare stocks and share investment tips. Find me at my marketplace channel, Haggerston BioHealth - model portfolio + 4 exclusive stock tips every week. I'm on twitter @edmundingham

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BMY, GILD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.