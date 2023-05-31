Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Vicinity Motor: Upgrading Shares On Expectations For Substantial Improvement In The Second Half

May 31, 2023 7:41 AM ETVicinity Motor Corp. (VEV), VMC:CA
Henrik Alex
Summary

  • Earlier this month, Vicinity Motor Corp. reported another set of weak quarterly results with disappointing sales and significant cash burn.
  • In addition, the company will be required to address a significant debt maturity until October 4.
  • On the conference call, management outlined expectations for significant top- and bottom line improvement in the second half of the year.
  • Scrutinizing projections for positive EBITDA as the new U.S. facility will have to ramp up basically from scratch and considering the fact that BEV trucks represent an entirely new segment for the company.
  • While I remain concerned about potential debt and execution issues, I am raising my rating on the shares from "Sell" to "Hold" on expectations for substantial sales improvements in the second half of this year.

Note:

I have covered Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Earlier this month, small Canadian, BEV-focused bus and truck manufacturer Vicinity Motor Corp. or "Vicinity"

Henrik Alex
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

