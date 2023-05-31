Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Agora, Inc. (API) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 31, 2023 7:16 AM ETAgora, Inc. (API)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.79K Followers

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 30, 2023 9:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Fionna Chen - Director of Investor Relations

Tony Zhao - Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman

Jingbo Wang - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Yang Liu - Morgan Stanley

Daley Li - Bank of America

Bing Duan - Nomura Securities

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Agora, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I'd now like to hand the conference over to the IR Director, Ms. Fionna Chen. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Fionna Chen

Thank you, operator. Good morning and evening, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Agora, Inc.'s first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Our earnings results press release, earnings presentation and an explanatory note on certain reporting and disclosure adjustments, SEC filings and a replay of today's call can be found on our IR website at investor.agora.io. Joining me today are Tony Zhao, Founder, Chairman and CEO; Jingbo Wang, our CFO.

Reconciliations between our GAAP and non-GAAP results can be found in our earnings press release. During this call, we will make forward-looking statements about our future financial performance and other future events and trends. These statements are only predictions that are based on what we believe today, and actual results may differ materially. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could affect our financial results and the performance of our business and which we discussed in detail in our filings with the SEC, including today's earnings press release and the risk factors and other information contained in the final prospectus relating to our initial public offering. Agora, Inc. remains no obligation to update any forward-looking statements we may make on today's call.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.