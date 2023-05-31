Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Toro Corp.: Avoid On Corporate Governance Issues And Lack Of Dividends Or Share Buybacks

May 31, 2023 8:18 AM ETToro Corp. (TORO)CTRM
Henrik Alex
Summary

  • Junior tanker operator Toro Corp. reported well-anticipated, strong first quarter results with decent free cash flow generation.
  • Last month, the company sold 8.5 million new shares to an entity controlled by its Chairman and CEO, Petros Panagiotidis at an estimated 80% discount to net asset value ("NAV").
  • On April 27, Toro surprisingly announced the en-bloc acquisition of four small LPG carriers from Stealthgas for an aggregate purchase price of $70.7 million.
  • So far in May, the company has disposed of three vintage Aframax/LR2 tankers at an aggregate gain of $62.5 million, which is going to be recorded in Q2. As a result, earnings and cash flows will be negatively impacted going forward.
  • Shares continue to trade at a large discount to NAV as market participants remain wary of the company's corporate governance issues. Long-term investors should avoid the shares.

Aerial View of Crude Oil Tanker and Storage Tanks

rgaydos

Note:

I have covered Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier article on the company.

Last week, junior tanker operator Toro Corp. or "Toro" published its first quarterly report following

Fleet

Company Press Releases, MarineTraffic.com, Tradewinds

NAV

Company Press Release, MarineTraffic.com

This article was written by

Henrik Alex
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

