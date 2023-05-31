zhengzaishuru

About three months ago, I recommended avoiding Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) due to the material risks surrounding the stock. Since then, the stock has remained essentially flat but the fundamentals of the oil market have somewhat improved. The demand from China recently hit an all-time high while U.S. inventories experienced the steepest weekly decline in history two weeks ago. In addition, OPEC announced a new production cut in early April. However, these developments are likely to provide only temporary support to the price of oil. In this article, I will analyze why Permianville Royalty Trust remains risky.

Business overview

Founded in 2011, Permianville Royalty Trust is an oil and gas trust that receives 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas from properties located in Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. In the most recent quarter, the trust produced oil and natural gas at a 50/50 ratio and generated 68% of its revenue from oil and the remaining 32% from natural gas.

Just like all the oil and gas producers, Permianville Royalty Trust has enjoyed a strong tailwind from the ongoing war in Ukraine and the resultant sanctions of western countries on Russia. Before the implementation of sanctions, Russia was producing 10% of global oil output and about one-third of natural gas consumed in Europe. It is thus easy to understand why the sanctions of the U.S. and Europe on Russia rendered the oil and gas markets extremely tight and sent the prices of oil and gas to 13-year highs last year. Thanks to the rally of oil and gas prices, Permianville Royalty Trust more than tripled its annual distribution per unit, from $0.12 in 2021 to an 8-year high of $0.44 in 2022.

However, investors should not expect the above performance of the trust to be repeated anytime soon. The price of natural gas has collapsed this year, mostly due to an exceptionally warm winter in both the U.S. and Europe. The price of natural gas plunged to a nearly 2-year low level yesterday due to record production from U.S. producers and above average inventories.

On the bright side for Permianville Royalty Trust, the price of oil has remained elevated, primarily thanks to extraordinary support from OPEC and Russia. The cartel announced another round of production cuts in early April, on top of the several production cuts implemented since the onset of the coronavirus crisis. The latest announcement triggered a relief rally of the price of oil but the rally proved short-lived and the price of oil pared all its gains in less than a month.

When the rally faded, Saudi Arabia resorted to an almost unprecedented move and threatened the short sellers of oil that they would incur material losses if they insisted on shorting the oil price. The threat boosted the price of oil on that day but the rally did not last, as such threats are signals of weakening fundamentals of the oil price.

It is also important to note that OPEC and Russia cannot continue reducing their production indefinitely, as they are losing significant market share in this way. Whenever the cartel reduces its output, it provides support to the price of oil in the short run but the U.S. and Canada have the potential to increase their own production and make up for the lost barrels of OPEC. As a result, the price of oil reverts to the level it was before the production cut and the cartel ends up with a lower market share.

As many members of OPEC rely heavily on their sales of oil to cover their budget deficits, they cannot continue reducing their output indefinitely. This became evident this week, when Russia refuted rumors for another production cut in the upcoming meeting of OPEC. Russia is struggling to fund its war in Ukraine and thus it is only natural that the country is reluctant to lower its output. To cut a long story short, the strategy of production cuts of OPEC seems to have approached its limits.

A positive development for oil and gas trusts is the recovery of the demand from China, which recently hit a record level. Thanks to this recovery, the International Energy Administration [IEA] recently raised its forecast for annual global oil demand from 101.8 to 102.0 million barrels per day. The strong demand from China is likely to provide a floor to the price of oil in the short run.

However, the surge of the prices of oil and gas in 2022 caused a global energy crisis, which exerted great pressure on millions of households around the globe. Due to that crisis, most countries are currently doing their best to accelerate their shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources as much as possible. The global investment in solar energy projects is expected to surpass the global investment in oil projects for the first time in history this year. This is likely to prove a significant milestone in the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy sources. Whenever all the ongoing energy projects come online, they will probably exert great pressure on the prices of oil and gas.

This secular shift constitutes a major threat for Permianville Royalty Trust, which has proved highly sensitive to the gyrations of the prices of oil and gas. To provide a perspective, the trust eliminated its distribution for 13 consecutive months, at the peak of the coronavirus crisis, and the stock slumped 67% in just one month. Therefore, investors should consider purchasing this oil and gas trust only when the fundamentals of the oil and gas markets look highly promising or the stock is deeply undervalued.

Valuation - Distribution

As Permianville Royalty Trust distributes all its earnings to its unitholders, we can assess its valuation by focusing on its distribution yield. The trust cut its monthly distribution by 55% in May and thus it has offered an annualized distribution yield of 13.4% in the first five months of this year. This yield is higher than the 10-year average distribution yield of 11.1% of the stock.

Data by YCharts

Therefore, the market seems to have already priced its expectations for somewhat lower distributions in the future. As a result, the stock appears reasonably valued right now. As long as the price of oil remains above average, Permianville Royalty Trust seems to have limited downside. On the other hand, whenever the next downturn of the oil market shows up, the trust is likely to come under pressure.

Investors should also be aware of the natural decline of production of Permianville Royalty Trust. The output of the trust has declined 6% per year on average since 2014. This factor will inevitably continue taking its toll on the distributions of the trust in the long run. Despite the 13-year high prices of oil and gas that prevailed last year, the annual distribution of $0.44 in 2022 was 70% lower than the annual distribution of $1.46 offered by the trust in 2013.

Final thoughts

OPEC and Russia have been doing their best to provide support to the price of oil since the onset of the coronavirus crisis, in 2020. Their efforts have certainly born fruit and thus they have greatly benefited Permianville Royalty Trust. In addition, the trust is reasonably valued based on the current fundamentals of the oil and gas markets. However, the stock is likely to come under pressure whenever the next downturn in the oil market shows up. Such a downturn may be caused by the record number of renewable energy projects that are being developed worldwide. Given also the declining output of Permianville Royalty Trust in the long run, the trust is not a buy-and-hold stock.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.