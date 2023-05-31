Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nvidia Bulls Are Way Overestimating AI GPU Demand

May 31, 2023 8:54 AM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)AMZN, GOOG, META, MSFT15 Comments
Cameron Fen profile picture
Cameron Fen
45 Followers

Summary

  • Given past GPU needs, capturing the entire AI large language model market would increase revenue by $16 billion at the high end.
  • However, this doesn't factor in recent research released in the last 5 months, which in total implies decreasing GPU usage by a factor of 2/3.
  • Deep learning chips built by big tech will also cut into NVDA's market share.
  • Taking all these facts together, even if NVDA additionally controls the entire AI large language model market, it will still trade at a P/E of 70x.

Artificial Intelligence processor unit. Powerful Quantum AI component on PCB motherboard with data transfers.

da-kuk

Introduction

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) came out with a blowout earnings report, guiding for revenues of $11 billion next quarter a 52% QoQ increase. Despite this positive news, relatively back-of-the-envelope modeling combined with an understanding of the tech behind large language models

Open Source Vs Proprietary LLMs

Open Source Vs Proprietary LLMs (Vicuna)

This article was written by

Cameron Fen profile picture
Cameron Fen
45 Followers
My name is Cameron Fen and I am a PhD economist by trade who specializes in using Machine Learning to improve macroeconomic models. However, as an investor, I prefer old-school fundamental investing in the style of later Buffet or Phil Fisher. I like buying good businesses at reasonable prices and holding them as long as they have places to invest capital at high returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.