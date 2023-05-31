Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
VTI: Hedged Or Unhedged, A Good Choice For A Core Holding

Summary

  • The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF offers investors broad exposure to the US stock market with a low 0.03% expense ratio and holdings in almost 3,900 stocks.
  • VTI has an 11.87% average annual return over the last 10 years, with a majority of 1-year return periods producing positive results.
  • Investors can create a long-term zero-cost hedge using LEAPS options for downside risk protection, while still capturing potential gains.

American Stock Exchange

Pgiam

Sometimes the best course of action when trying to decide what sector to focus on is to just buy everything. The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) provides investors the opportunity to do just that

vti etf top 10 holdings

VTI Top 10 Holdings (Michael Thomas)

vti etf 1-year rolling return

VTI 1-year Rolling Returns (Michael Thomas)

vti etf return vs risk metrics and analysis

VTI Return vs Risk Analysis (Michael Thomas)

etf return vs risk comparison

ETF Return vs Risk Comparison (Michael Thomas)

vti etf outcome distribution

VTI Outcome Distribution (Michael Thomas)

etf outcome comparison distribution

ETF Outcome Distribution Comparison (Michael Thomas)

vti etf tail risk analysis

VTI Tail Risk Analysis (Michael Thomas)

etf tail risk comparison

ETF Tail Risk Comparison (Michael Thomas)

vti etf returns percentiles

VTI Returns Percentiles (Michael Thomas)

etf cumulative average comparison

ETF Cumulative Average Comparison (Michael Thomas)

VTI Returns Percentiles/Cumulative Average Relationship

VTI Returns Percentiles/Cumulative Average Relationship (Michael Thomas)

VTI 1-year vs Prior 1-year Returns

VTI 1-year vs Prior 1-year Returns (Michael Thomas)

VTI Example Zero-Cost LEAPS Hedge

VTI Example Zero-Cost LEAPS Hedge (Michael Thomas)

This article was written by

Michael Thomas profile picture
Michael Thomas
447 Followers
Individual investor. Currently focusing on risk-reducing portfolio strategies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VTI, IWM, QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

