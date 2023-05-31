GSEW: Is Goldman Sachs' Equal-Weight Large-Cap ETF Better Than Invesco's RSP?

PM Images

Investment Thesis

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) is an alternative to its more established peer, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP). GSEW differentiates itself from RSP with a slightly different stock selection universe that's not as influenced by an Index committee and a monthly rebalancing feature designed to provide investors with consistent equal-weight exposure. Based on my fundamental analysis, neither ETF currently has a clear advantage. Instead, they're just different. GSEW has better estimated sales and earnings growth rates but higher price-earnings and price-sales ratios as the key offsets.

Instead, I doubt rebalancing to a 0.20% target weight each month adds value to shareholders. While the process worked well until 2020, it cost investors even more when markets declined last year, leading to an unimpressive track record and negative fund flows since January 2022. In addition, rebalancing an equal-weight 500-stock fund each month is impractical because even in the most extreme cases, the absolute allocation difference is minor. These reasons contribute to my recommendation not to buy GSEW, and I look forward to explaining why in further detail below.

GSEW Overview

Strategy Discussion

GSEW tracks the Solactive US Large Cap Equal Weight Index, comprising 500 of the largest U.S. equities. Unlike the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index, inclusion is not dependent on a committee, and the Index rebalances monthly to respond quickly to changing market conditions. Goldman Sachs lists the following three reasons to consider its fund:

Goldman Sachs

Furthermore, its Investment Solution document highlights how between September 2017 and August 2020, GSEW's Index outperformed the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index by 1.73%. GSEW also has a lower expense ratio than Invesco's RSP (0.09% vs. 0.20%), and Portfolio Visualizer confirms an impressive 1.99% annualized outperformance over this period.

Goldman Sachs

Performance Since Inception

The review was timed favorably because GSEW's relative returns after were disastrous. By lagging RSP by 3.93% per year after September 2020, GSEW's total returns since inception are now 0.88% per year lower. Also, the ETF Database reports negative fund flows every month since January 2022, leaving GSEW with only $442 million in assets under management.

Portfolio Visualizer

So what happened? It turns out that when the market is significantly down, GSEW ends up on the wrong side of the equation too frequently. Consider these statistics based on how the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) performed over the 68 months since October 2017:

1. GSEW and RSP averaged 7.78% and 7.85% monthly gains when SPY gained more than 5% (10 times).

2. GSEW and RSP averaged 0.90% and 0.95% monthly gains when SPY gained more than -5% (45 times).

3. GSEW and RSP averaged -8.70% and -8.47% monthly gains when SPY declined by more than 5% (10 times).

The first two scenarios are immaterial. However, GSEW lagged RSP 7/10 times when SPY declined by more than 5%. The most notable months were January 2022 and April 2022, lagging by 2.09% and 2.00%, respectively. Therefore, one conclusion could be that GSEW performs poorly in down markets. Based on my research of equity markets, contributing factors are often high volatility, high valuation, or low profitability, so let's look closer at the two ETFs next.

GSEW Analysis

Sector Allocations

The following table highlights sector exposure differences between GSEW and RSP, with SPY as the benchmark. GSEW allocates 2.34% more to Technology, with the offset in Consumer Discretionary. Also, there's slightly more exposure to Energy and Financials but less to Consumer Staples.

Morningstar

Fundamentals By Industry

Next, I've analyzed GSEW's fundamentals by industry in the table below, with summary metrics for RSP and SPY in the final rows. Most metrics are similar to GSEW, including weighted average market capitalization, beta, profitability, and concentration.

The Sunday Investor

A key difference is GSEW's higher growth profile. Its estimated sales and earnings growth rates are 1-1.5% higher, and it trades at a 1.5-point premium on forward earnings. However, the price-sales earnings ratio difference (4.55x vs. 3.91x) is surprisingly high. Other valuation ratios are higher, too, including:

Debt / Free Cash Flow: 11.93x vs. 11.07x

Enterprise Value / EBITDA: 18.32x vs. 17.33x

Price / Book: 7.81x vs. 6.90x

Price / Cash Flow: 20.08x vs. 18.60x

Therefore, I'm confident this contributed to GSEW's relatively low returns last year when most richly-valued stocks saw their valuations decline. It's not a negative feature, but just different. I believe GSEW will perform well in rising markets, similar to 2020 (+3.56% beat) and even in 2023, when earnings surprises are positive, and market participants place more emphasis on growth rates and less on valuations.

Still, equal-weight portfolios are typically of lower quality. Notice in the table above how SPY's 9.48/10 profitability score eclipses GSEW's and RSP's. In particular, GSEW looks attractive because it offers the same or better estimated sales or earnings growth but a 2.5-point discount on forward earnings. However, it isn't easy to put a price on quality. I believe SPY's higher quality is why it often bounces back quicker than RSP. Except for during the Great Financial Crisis, SPY's recovery times were faster on average, and the drawdowns were almost always lower.

Portfolio Visualizer

Is Frequent Rebalancing Better?

A key feature of GSEW is monthly rebalancing, framed positively by Goldman Sachs as a process that "enables the fund to adjust to market movements and better maintain its equal weighting." However, the question is if that's desired. Remember that rebalancing involves selling winners and buying losers, which is only sometimes advisable. For example, consider the implications of this approach during the Regional Banking crisis. SVB Financial, Signature Bank, and First Republic Bank declined on average by 15% in June 2022, 15% in September 2022, and 11% in October 2022 before finally getting wiped out in March and April 2023. After each of those months, GSEW "bought the dip," compounding what should have been a 0.20% loss each.

There are times when the opposite is true. Sometimes, taking profits or buying a beaten-down stock works out. However, frequent rebalancing is not necessary in this case. The reason is that investors don't need a security weight limit imposed on such a large number of stocks with a minimal 0.20% weighting. But it's different for market-cap-weighted funds. For example, the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) has a 4% cap at each rebalancing, which is necessary because otherwise, Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) would control 13% and 15% of the portfolio. When Nortel comprised one-third of the TSE 300 in August 2000, fund managers were rightfully concerned, eventually leading to a 10% Index cap rule per security. Index investors need these controls to promote diversification and control risk. In contrast, I don't think anyone's portfolio is at serious risk because a company's allocation increased from 0.20% to 0.44% over a year. That would be the weighting for Nvidia (NVDA) had GSEW not rebalanced since June 2022.

Investment Recommendation

GSEW is an equal-weight large-cap ETF with a low 0.09% expense ratio. It has a higher growth profile than RSP and should outperform in rising markets while underperforming in falling markets. However, my preference is still SPY because of its higher profitability score. It's difficult to price quality, but I believe it's why SPY's drawdowns are often lower and its recoveries are faster.

Finally, readers should consider how important it is that they always hold large-cap stocks in equal weight. With GSEW, Goldman Sachs has framed its monthly rebalancing feature positively, but that's not always true. There are many instances, most recently with regional banks, where frequently buying poor-performing stocks compounds the problem. Furthermore, rebalancing is more valuable with market-cap-weighted Indexes like SPY, where excessive concentration can become an issue. In contrast, GSEW's biggest concern was a 0.24% increase to one stock with no rebalancing for an entire year. For these reasons, I'm skeptical GSEW is an improvement over RSP, and since I prefer SPY anyways, I don't recommend readers buy GSEW today. Thank you for reading, and I look forward to the discussion in the comments section below.