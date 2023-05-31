Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
IVV: Concentration Risk Plagues The S&P 500

May 31, 2023 9:29 AM ETiShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)RSP, SPY1 Comment
Harrison Schwartz
Summary

  • The S&P 500 has risen by nearly 11% this year, but the equal-weighted S&P 500 remains flat as a few stocks make up most of the index's performance.
  • The S&P 500 index has become increasingly concentrated in a few stocks, with ~25% of its value held in just five companies: Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Nvidia, and Alphabet.
  • The "Index Effect" may create a recursive issue for IVV as the fund disproportionately buys the largest stocks, pushing their market capitalizations even higher.
  • The largest stocks in the S&P 500 may not benefit from AI as much as investors expect, with smaller non-technology companies likely facing the greatest benefits from associated labor savings.
  • The equal-weighted S&P 500 ETF RSP may be superior to IVV today as its valuation falls significantly below its market-cap-weighted peer.
The S&P 500 is often viewed as the "gold standard" for blue-chip investments, holding exposure to the largest 500 public companies in the United States. These firms are huge, established, and critical in the US and global economy. In general, stocks within the S&P 500 are less volatile

14.15K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

