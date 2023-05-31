R_Koopmans/E+ via Getty Images

The S&P 500 is often viewed as the "gold standard" for blue-chip investments, holding exposure to the largest 500 public companies in the United States. These firms are huge, established, and critical in the US and global economy. In general, stocks within the S&P 500 are less volatile than their smaller peers, and the index's broad exposure usually limits its risk to any specific company. The S&P 500 remains around 13% below its 2022 all-time high but has performed exceptionally well this year with a ~11% return, making its net performance slightly positive year over year.

This index has become very popular since 2008 as it is much more diversified than the Dow Jones Index and is the most common benchmark for institutional investors. The rise of low-cost ETF investing has also improved its popularity, as the total AUM of the S&P 500 stands at just over $1T today. The two largest as the SPDR index (SPY) and the iShares index (NYSEARCA:IVV), have seen tremendous AUM growth since 2009. See below:

Data by YCharts

Between the two, IVV has grown at a faster pace, likely due to its lower expense ratio of only three bps, compared to SPY at 9.5 bps. Regardless, these are incredibly cheap funds with negligible expenses for most investors. Their popularity has reached an extreme since 2020, potentially creating certain risks for investors due to the skewed concentration of assets. I believe the growing disproportion within the S&P 500's weighting could create significant issues for popular ETFs like IVV over the coming year, should stock trends eventually switch toward fundamentals.

The S&P 500 vs. The "S&P 490"

The S&P 500 and its tracking ETF IVV use a market-cap weighting method that proportionately invests in stocks with higher market capitalizations. This is not the "ideal" method for investors; however, it is far more efficient for ETF managers since more extensive stocks are generally more liquid. That said, an issue arises when more investors invest in the same index ETFs instead of the underlying investments. Specifically, the largest stocks in the index grow at a disproportional pace since their larger size grants them more significant ETF inflows.

This creates a recursive situation where the fund buys more of its most prominent constituents, pushing them higher and forcing them to buy even more (as their market capitalizations grow). Further, larger stocks that decline in value are de-weighted from the S&P 500, causing a negative knock-on effect on ETF inflows into those stocks. Tesla (TSLA) is a notable example since it is one of the most volatile stocks within the mega-cap market, causing the stock to experience tremendous volatility due to changes in weighting within the S&P 500.

As a result, the S&P 500 has become very concentrated in a small number of stocks. Last month, it was calculated that over 90% of the S&P 500's performance was attributable to the top 20 companies in the index (or 7.05% from the top 20 vs. 7.55% total). Further, 64% of its performance was attributable to the top five stocks in the index, contributing a 4.8% return alone. This factor has likely increased since then as the weightings of Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) (respectively, 6.6% and 5.7% in April) have risen to 7.4% and 7.02%, respectively, today. Currently, about 25% of the S&P 500 is just five stocks, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon (AMZN), Nvidia (NVDA), and Alphabet (GOOGL). In other words, one percent of the total companies in the index account for 25% of the index's total value. Further, 28% of the S&P 500 is now focused on the technology sector, 4X higher than the median sector weighting of 7%.

Accordingly, there is a growing discrepancy between the performance of the S&P 500 ETF IVV, the equal-weight index ETF (RSP), and the S&P 500 "ex-technology" index. See below:

Data by YCharts

These three typically performed quite closely from 2020 to 2022. Over that period, the market was primarily driven by broad macroeconomic trends and forces such as the lockdowns and the subsequent mass stimulus policies, greatly aiding stock market performance. However, since 2022, the sharp rise in interest rates and moderation in economic growth has caused a very sharp decline in "market breadth," or the number of stocks performing in line with the index. Year-to-date, while the S&P 500 has risen by around 11%, the ex-technology S&P 500 has only increased by 2.5%, while the equal weight index has risen by just ~40 bps.

The rise of technology giants has significantly contributed to the S&P 500's decreasing diversification. Over the past decade, the total return of the S&P 500 has been around 13.5% higher than that of the equal-weight index. The ratio of the two indices is a general indicator of the S&P 500's breadth. From 2021 to 2022, the balance slid quickly as technology giants began losing their luster to smaller peers. However, 2023 has seen a massive reversal of that trend. See below:

Data by YCharts

There was a relatively clear negative trend in this total return performance ratio measure from late 2020 to the end of last year. The S&P 500 has dramatically outperformed the equal-weight index thus far in 2023, potentially indicating a "dead cat bounce" within the broader negative trend. Significantly, the equal-weight index has considerably outperformed the market-cap weighted index (~40%) over the past three decades, indicating that the opposite experience since ~2015 has been the exception and not the rule.

Unsurprisingly, the increase in skew within the S&P 500 has come with a hefty valuation increase for the top five stocks in the index. Currently, the S&P 500 has a forward "P/E" of 23.55X. Historically, the S&P 500 averages a "P/E" of around 19.9X, with ample correlation to interest rates. With rates at 5% today, we generally expect the S&P 500's valuation to be below the average level, indicating the index may be around 20-30% overvalued today based on interest rates and its forward EPS outlook. However, its high valuation is significantly skewed toward the most extensive five stocks, with a median "P/E" of about 35X. See below:

Data by YCharts

The data from ultra-high valuations of Amazon and Nvidia skew the critical trend in Apple and Microsoft (which alone account for around a sixth of the S&P 500). Apple's forward "P/E" has risen by 37% this year, while Microsoft's has increased by 38.5%. These two stocks were trading close to their historically normal valuation at the beginning of the year, with Microsoft's forward "P/E" 18% above its five-year average and Apple's 23% higher. Both are considerably more expensive than their sector's median (19X), at 56% for AAPL and 61% for MSFT. The same general data holds for other metrics such as "EV/EBITDA" and TTM data.

Risk Implications For Weak S&P 500 Breadth

For a few reasons, many investors in IVV or other S&P 500 index funds may overlook its growing concentration risk. One may be that Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and Nvidia will experience immense growth over the coming years. For a stock with a high earnings valuation to be fairly valued, that company must expand its EPS at a very high pace. Historically, these five companies have had immense EPS growth over the past decade, causing many investors to continue to extrapolate double-digit EPS into the future. The same has been confirmed for the technology sector since ~2010.

This year's sharp resurgence of technology stocks is the primary cause behind the S&P 500's immense concentration skew today. The valuations of this sector had compressed dramatically in 2022 as growth stocks usually fall the most as interest rates increase as cash-flow discounting rates grow. Further, virtually all large and small technology companies have pursued growing waves of layoffs since last year. In general, layoffs have been rising most quickly for "white collar" jobs, notably in the technology and financial sectors. In the short-run, layoffs in the technology sector may improve the profit margins of those companies; however, I believe it strongly indicates a negative long-term outlook trend in the industry and growing concerns about competitive pressures.

In reality, it may be true that Apple and Microsoft (and other mega-cap) will see significant EPS growth due to efficiency improvements; however, I believe these companies are so large and have grown so much that it would be tough for them to continue to grow at the same pace. For example, the currently estimated 3-5 year EPS growth outlook for the S&P 500 is 12% today, and the technology sector is 12.6%. However, analysts' consensus EPS growth estimates for Apple over the next four years is 6.75% and 11.5% for Microsoft. By that measure, there is no apparent fundamental reason why these two companies trade at such significant valuation premiums from their sector when they're not necessarily expected to grow faster. To me, that is a solid indication that the more extensive stocks in the S&P 500 (contributing most of their current performance) are not highly valued due to fundamentals but due to "knock-on" or "index effect" inflows from ETFs as their weightings expand.

Interest rates are also higher this year, theoretically meaning their valuations should be even lower. That said, increased speculation around artificial intelligence technology has dramatically aided investor interest in technology. This may explain the discrepancy between valuations and analyst EPS outlooks that may not account for AI growth. However, with the possible exception of chipmakers, I generally do not believe large technology stocks will benefit from AI. To explain simply, I believe non-technology stocks will be the primary benefactors as they may more easily replace labor with AI. However, Apple, Microsoft, and Google may find themselves adversely competing with more innovative smaller firms that do not face bureaucratic strains, just as those three companies "out-innovated" IBM (IBM) decades ago. This view is explained in more depth in "XLK: AI Is A Threat To Technology Giants, Not A Bullish Catalyst," regarding the technology ETF (XLK) - which has a staggering 48% exposure to the two most extensive stocks in the S&P 500.

The Bottom Line

Overall, I believe IVV and other S&P 500 index funds are best avoided today due to their immense and growing concentration risk. For now, IVV is benefiting from its concentration issue as the valuations of its most significant holdings rise much faster than its smaller holdings. However, this trend is leaving IVV a much less diversified fund. Further, once the valuations of the largest stocks in IVV peak and begin to decline, I expect IVV (and the S&P 500) will underperform equal-weighed benchmarks as these stocks are sold faster as they lose weight in the fund. This risk is similar to that seen following the collapse of the 2000 technology bubble, leading to a total ~85% outperformance in equal-weighed S&P 500 over the following seven years. Of course, because ETF and index investing in the S&P 500 are far more popular today, I believe the effect could be even larger since much more money will flow within the S&P 500's constituents based on changes in weighting.

While I am not particularly bullish on significant stock market indices, I believe the equal-weighted S&P 500 ETF (RSP) is superior to IVV today and will likely outperform over the coming year and beyond (even if RSP's performance is negative). RSP's equal-weighting gives it a much lower forward "P/E" of 15.6X and much more reasonable sector allocations, with its highest sector, Industrials, only accounting for 15% of the fund's total. Although its expense ratio is higher at 20 bps, I believe that is a tiny figure compared to the potentially substantial outperformance it may offer its market-cap-weighted peers over the coming months and years.