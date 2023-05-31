Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Debt Ceiling Progress, Weak Chinese And Japanese Data, And Soft EMU CPI Send Dollar Higher

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.57K Followers

Summary

  • Progress on the debt ceiling deal, plus the weakness of China and Japanese data and soft CPI figures from Europe has lifted the greenback against all the major currencies.
  • The euro and Australian dollar have been sold to new lows, while the dollar holds ever so slightly below JPY140.
  • Despite a stronger-than-expected Q1 GDP (4.0% vs. 3.5%), the Turkish lira leads emerging market currencies lower.
  • The weaker growth impulses sent Asia-Pacific stocks lower and snapped a three-day advance in the MSCI regional index.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 is off for the third consecutive session and the sixth in the past seven. US equity futures are trading with a slightly heavier bias.

Closeup Benjamin Franklin face on USD banknote with stock market chart graph for currency exchange and global trade forex concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

Overview

The US budget agreement passed a House committee vote by 7-6, and the bill is scheduled to be voted on by the entire House today before the Senate takes it up with the idea of passing it

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.57K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.