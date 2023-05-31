Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Global Payments: At Least 30% Upside In The Long-Run

May 31, 2023 9:47 AM ETGlobal Payments Inc. (GPN)
Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
346 Followers

Summary

  • Global Payments Inc. has a sustainable business strategy with potential for growth as cashless payments adoption increases worldwide, accelerated by the pandemic.
  • The company's financials show room for improvement in efficiency metrics and margins, but digitization efforts could lead to better performance in the future.
  • The intrinsic value of Global Payments Inc. is estimated at $128.34 per share, implying a 31% upside from its current valuation, making it a good time to consider opening a small position.

This has become the standard way of paying

mihailomilovanovic

Investment Thesis

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has a solid and sustainable business strategy that will keep compounding for years to come. The adoption of cashless payments was accelerated during the pandemic and will generate more revenue in the

Statista

Statista (Statista)

Coverage Ratio of GPN

Coverage Ratio (Own Calculations)

Current Ratio of GPN

Current Ratio (Own Calculations)

ROA and ROE of GPN

ROA and ROE (Own Calculations)

ROIC of GPN

ROIC (Own Calculations)

Margins of GPN

Margins (Own Calculations)

Intrinsic Value of GPN

Intrinsic Value (Own Calculations)

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
346 Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

