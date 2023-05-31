Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Geron: Ready To Face The Competition With Imetelstat In Lower Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes

May 31, 2023 9:47 AM ETGeron Corporation (GERN)BMY, BMYMP
Biotech Beast
Summary

  • Geron Corporation's imetelstat has shown a clear benefit in treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS), with positive results in its phase 3 IMerge study.
  • Imetelstat is likely to receive FDA approval for LR-MDS, with a potential priority review and a possible launch in H1 2024.
  • Geron faces competition from Bristol-Myers Squibb's Reblozyl, but imetelstat's efficacy in heavily transfusion-dependent patients may provide differentiation from its competitors.

Soccer Stadium Corridor

efks/iStock via Getty Images

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) is developing imetelstat for lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) and myelofibrosis (MF). While GERN announced success in its phase 3 IMerge study in LR-MDS in January 2023, the MF indication isn't as close to approval with an

Geron Corporation pipeline imetelstat gern

Figure 1: GERN pipeline. Note that the IMerge study has already produced a positive readout. (GERN website.)

imetelstat IMerge results geron

Figure 2: Screenshot of the table of results from GERN's IMerge study of Imetelstat in LR MDS. (GERN press release, January 4, 2023.)

Reblozyl for very low to intermediate risk MDS

Figure 3: Screenshot of Prescribing Information for luspatercept, note the LR MDS indication. The beta thalassemia indication isn't relevant to this discussion. (Reblozyl Prescribing Information from Reblozyl website.)

NEJM Medalist results luspatercept reblozyl

Figure 4: Percentage of patients achieving transfusion independence in the phase 3 Medalist study of luspatercept (Reblozyl) in MDS. (N Engl J Med 2020; 382:140-151. )

LR MDS treatment paradigm landscape reblozyl luspatercept imetelstat

Figure 5: GERN overview of the LR MDS treatment landscape. Note the existence of data from trials of luspatercept as a first-line agent may change the treatment landscape. (GERN Corporate Presentation, May 2023.)

GERN imetelstat LR MDS market evolution

Figure 6: Results from market research in 50 US hematologists. (GERN Corporate Presentation, May 2023.)

GERN geron corporation loan payments

Figure: Screenshot of payments to be made under the current terms of GERN's loan agreement. (GERN 10-Q, filed May 2023.)

Scientist and trader of biotech stock. Focus on trading around events such as trial results and NDA/BLA approvals. Also covering companies in industries regulated by the FDA. Articles present my opinion on stocks, but don't constitute investment advice.

