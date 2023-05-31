hapabapa

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is a bank founded back in 1849 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. During the banking crisis triggered by the failures of regional banks, its price per share took a severe hit, in fact it is now trading at only $10 per share.

After a sixty-five percent fall from its relative high of 2022, investors are likely wondering whether this slump is justified and whether now is the time to invest in this bank. After all, beyond a possible capital gain, KeyCorp has a dividend yield of 8% and management seems willing to continue its policy of issuing an increasing dividend year after year.

In this article I will discuss the main risks of investing in KeyCorp and especially how these may affect the dividend.

First risk: how unrealized losses can affect the dividend

As you are well aware, a dividend is nothing more than a distribution of profits to shareholders; therefore, to assess whether a dividend is sustainable, it is necessary to understand what the outlook for profits is. First, however, let us start with what has been achieved over the past 10 years.

TIKR Terminal

We can observe that revenues have been growing over the long term, but earnings have been up and down since 2018. ROE has usually been quite high and in double digits, while net income margin has tended to be above 25% for the last 5 years except 2020. In short, KeyCorp is a better bank than it was 10 years ago, albeit its growth is not always visible from year to year but over the long term.

Data from Seeking Alpha

Since 2013, the growing dividend has always been covered by EPS, which has made it sustainable; however, believing that it can be the same in the future could be a mistake. It should not be forgotten that from 2013 to early 2022 interest rates were often close to 0%, but today that macroeconomic environment no longer exists. The consequences of this are already visible; in fact, we can see that KeyCorp's Book Value per share suffered a major collapse last year due to unrealized losses on the securities portfolio.

These losses do not directly affect the dividend, but they should not be underestimated. Technically, the dividend disfavors equity growth because the portion of profits that are distributed could have increased the bank's reserves. Also, there is no obligation regarding its issuance unlike coupons on a bond. Therefore, if the bank needs capital, the dividend could be cut.

KeyCorp Q1 2023

As we can see in this table, KeyCorp currently has an unrealized loss from the AFS portfolio of $5.68 billion, about 40% of total equity. If these securities are not sold and maturity is awaited, KeyCorp will not present any material loss, however, should it need liquidity it may have to sell some of them and book the loss in the income statement. In short, assuming there is no default, as long as the bank does not need to sell the securities, it is most likely not a problem.

In any case, although unrealized losses are lower than in the previous quarter, it is not a given that this trend will continue. The Fed may raise interest rates again since inflation still remains a problem. At that point, unrealized losses would increase, especially for securities with high duration.

Second risk: net interest margin has been struggling for months

Net interest margin is one of the most important aspects for a bank, as it directly affects profits and consequently the dividend issued.

KeyCorp Q1 2023

In both Q4 2022 and Q1 2023 there has been a reduction in the net interest margin, and the problem is that management expects in the next quarter a further reduction from 6 to 8 basis points, partly due to excess liquidity held on the balance sheet to deal with the banking crisis triggered by the SVB collapse; in the second half of the year it should be better.

In short, there is still room for deterioration but in a few months net interest margin recovery will begin according to the company during the conference call.

Considering the current money market rates, I personally agree with the estimates for the next quarter, however, I have some doubts about the recovery in the second half of the year.

So far, the Fed has not hinted that it will reduce interest rates in 2023; on the contrary, there may be further hikes. KeyCorp's cumulative deposit beta is 29% since the first rate hike, but the outlook for 2023 is in the low 40s. So, the cost of deposits will most likely continue to rise and this will affect the net interest margin.

KeyCorp Q1 2023

What's more, the declining noninterest-bearing deposits certainly do not help, in fact KeyCorp has been forced to raise liquidity through expensive long-term borrowings.

In Q1 2022 noninterest-bearing deposits averaged $50.31 billion; in Q1 2023 they dropped to $39.34 billion.

In Q1 2022 long-term debt averaged $10.83 billion and had a rate of 4.77%; in Q1 2023 long-term debt is $20.14 billion and has a rate of 5.47%.

All this has a negative impact on the net interest margin, and consequently on earnings. Thus, if deposit beta continues to rise, the Fed continues its restrictive monetary policy, and cheaper deposits are once again replaced by more expensive sources of funding, dividend growth could be at risk.

KeyCorp Q1 2023

In fact, the dividend payout ratio has been rising for two quarters and has almost doubled. A figure of 68.30% is still fully within the sustainable threshold, but with a declining net interest margin next quarter and a rising deposit beta, I don't see how this figure can improve. The market may have already discounted a slowdown in KeyCorp's earnings, but in my view it has not discounted a possible dividend cut.

Overall, in light of all these considerations, I personally do not feel like venturing a prediction of a dividend cut, as KeyCorp's financial situation remains stable at the moment. However, doubts remain and there could be unpleasant surprises in the future especially if the Fed keeps rates high for a long time.

The dividend yield of 8% is definitely interesting, but it is certainly not risk-free.

TIKR Terminal

In recent history, there have been only two precedents where the dividend yield has been so high: during the pandemic and during the subprime mortgage crisis. In the former case it was definitely a buying opportunity, in the latter definitely not since the bank decided to drastically cut the dividend since it needed liquidity.

Seeking Alpha

In any case, even buying this bank on the bottom in either case would have turned out to be a poor choice for those who in addition to the dividend yield also expected capital gains. The current price per share is not that far from the bottom of the financial crisis and is the same as the bottom of the pandemic.

Valuation

Having made all the relevant considerations regarding dividend yield, let us now see whether we can also expect good capital gains from KeyCorp. Usually, I tend to assess the fair value of a bank by considering its book value, since it is the main component for long-term growth. Applying discounted cash flow would make little sense in this case.

The average price/book value per share over the past 5 years has been 1.22x; multiplying this figure by the current book value per share of $12.64, the fair value amounts to $15.42 per share, so KeyCorp appears to be undervalued. Moreover, the other valuation multiples are also showing the same thing, in fact KeyCorp is rated with an A here on Seeking Alpha.

Based on these numbers, there are the conditions for an investment, but it is good to keep in mind that not everything at a discount should be bought. I am not ruling out the possibility that KeyCorp may prove to be a good investment at $10 per share, but the risks discussed in this article lead me to avoid this bank.

Unrealized losses are still a problem, and if the Fed continues to raise rates, they will be even more of a problem; in addition, it has already been 2 quarters since the net interest margin fell, and in Q2 2023 a further decline is expected. In short, even if KeyCorp is at a discount its declining fundamentals lead me to avoid investing in it.

My point of view

Finally, I conclude this article with one last personal consideration regarding the choice of investing in the banking sector during this time.

The recent banking crisis has negatively impacted all banks, both the less solid and the more solid ones. So, at this stage I believe that one can profit by buying those banks that have collapsed too much compared to their economic and financial stability.

Rather than focusing mainly on banks with a huge dividend yield, I think at this stage of high uncertainty it is better to opt for banks whose fundamentals are solid. In particular, banks with a better net income margin than last year, with stable noninterest-bearing deposits, and that do not need expensive loans to continue operating. KeyCorp currently has none of these characteristics, except for a net interest margin 1 basis point higher than Q1 2022.

In short, between a quality bank and a decent bank with a huge dividend yield I prefer the former, as there are more chances that it can guarantee me not only a dividend but also a capital gain in the long run. With banks it is better to minimize risk at this stage and we have recently had proof of that with SVB and First Republic.