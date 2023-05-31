Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ithaca Energy PLC (IACAF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 31, 2023 8:58 AM ETIthaca Energy Inc. (IACAF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.79K Followers

Ithaca Energy PLC (OTCPK:IACAF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 31, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gilad Myerson - Executive Chairman

Alan Bruce - Chief Executive Officer

Iain Lewis - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sasikanth Chilukuru - Morgan Stanley

James Carmichael - Berenberg

Chris Wheaton - Stifel

Mark Wilson - Jefferies

James McCormack - Cenkos Securities

Kim Fustier - HSBC

Operator

Hello everyone and welcome to the Ithaca Energy PLC First Quarter 2023 Results webcast and thank you for standing by. My name is Daisy and I will be coordinating the call today. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the call over to your host, Gilad Myerson, Executive Chairman of Ithaca to begin. So Gilad, please go ahead.

Gilad Myerson

Hello everyone and thank you for joining the call today. We are very pleased to walk through our results for Q1 and also answer any questions. The way we thought of managing this presentation is that I will walk through a few slides, just giving an overview of Q1 results and then I'll hand over to Alan who will walk through some safety environmental aspects of the quarter as well as production and an update on the developments and then Iain Lewis will walk through the financials.

So with that, I'll start on Slide 3 of the podcast. Operational highlights. We had a very strong production, 75.3 barrels produced in Q1. This is ahead of our guidance. We had some operational issues in Captain FPF-1, which we resolved very rapidly, so that's very good result. I think we've discussed -- we've discussed previously that we've had some issues in Captain FPF-1 earlier this year, but the fact that the assets are now running smoothly is a testament to the operational capabilities and organization to really resolve these issues.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.