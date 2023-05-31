Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why I Sold KeyCorp's 7.4% Yielding Series E Preferred Shares

May 31, 2023 10:11 AM ETKeyCorp (KEY), KEY.PI
Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
3.13K Followers

Summary

  • Recently, I reviewed KeyCorp's first quarter financials to check on my long position in the company's Series E Preferred shares.
  • The bank has a large balance of uninsured deposits, high leverage, and a thin proportion of cash on hand to deposits.
  • Based on my review of the bank's financials, I opted to sell my holdings.

KeyBank Consumer Branch. KeyBank is a Regional Bank Based In Cleveland.

jetcityimage

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), the parent company of regional bank KeyBank, has seen its shares selloff in the face of the regional banking crisis. Like many other regional banks I’ve written about, KeyCorp has preferred shares. I purchased

KeyCorp Net Interest Income

SEC 10-Q

KeyCorp Net Interest Income History

SEC 10-Q

KeyCorp Balance Sheet

SEC 10-Q

KeyCorp Loan Composition

SEC 10-Q

KeyCorp Variable Loans

SEC 10-Q

KeyCorp Liability Composition

SEC 10-Q

KeyCorp Uninsured Deposits

SEC 10-Q

KeyCorp Liquidity

SEC 10-Q

KeyCorp Financial Ratios

KeyCorp Financials Compared To Federal Reserve Assets and Liabilities of All Banks

KeyCorp Yields

Author Spreadsheet

This article was written by

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
3.13K Followers
About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.