KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), the parent company of regional bank KeyBank, has seen its shares selloff in the face of the regional banking crisis. Like many other regional banks I’ve written about, KeyCorp has preferred shares. I purchased the company’s fixed to floating Series E preferred share (KEY.PI) at the start of the crisis with a basket of approximately 20 different bank preferred shares. The release of the first quarter earnings gave me an opportunity to assess the risk to this bank and to sell my 7.4% yielding preferred shares.

KeyCorp saw a substantial increase in interest income in the first quarter compared to the year before. The increase in interest income was met with a near equivalent increase in interest expense, led by increases in cost of deposits and long-term debt. Overall, net interest income increased by $85 million to just under $1.1 billion for the quarter. While year over year results are up, it’s important to note that quarter to quarter, net interest income is down 10%.

SEC 10-Q SEC 10-Q

Like most banks, KeyCorp’s balance sheet consists of mostly loans and deposits. The company increased lending slightly in the first quarter, but more noticeably increased its cash/short term investments position by $6 billion to $9.2 billion. Unlike the sector, KeyCorp increased deposits in the first quarter by $1.6 billion or about 1%. The bank also increased short term borrowing by $5 billion and long-term debt by $3.5 billion. Ultimately, shareholder equity increased by nearly $1 billion to $14.3 billion.

SEC 10-Q

A drill down of KeyCorp’s interest-bearing assets reveals a possible threat to the bank’s earnings. Interest bearing loans were yielding just over 5% in the first quarter with all the bank’s assets yielding just over 4.09%. This is lower than other banks I’ve written about and would hint that KeyCorp’s portfolio may be bogged down by low interest loans originating in 2020 and 2021.

SEC 10-Q

Fortunately, nearly two thirds of KeyCorp’s loans are variable interest loans, meaning that investors should see higher loan yields in the coming quarters and stabilizing net interest margins, especially if the Federal Reserve hits a pause pattern on rate decisions. On the liability side, KeyCorp’s cost of borrowing short-term and long-term debt is playing a heavy role in the 200-basis point increase in interest bearing liability costs. KeyCorp can stabilize its net interest margin by relying less on short-term and long-term debt.

SEC 10-Q SEC 10-Q

Perhaps the biggest concern to investors is the size of KeyCorp’s uninsured deposits. While the uninsured deposit balance has declined for four consecutive quarters, it still sits at $63 billion, or 44% of total deposits. Fortunately, the bank has the capability of borrowing up to $77 billion through various entities, including the Federal Reserve. Having ample liquidity available to cover uninsured deposits is critical to mitigating this risk.

SEC 10-Q SEC 10-Q

Comparing KeyCorp’s ratios to its peers brings up two important points. First, the bank’s existing cash on hand is about a third the proportion of its deposits when compared to its peers. This leads to the likelihood that the bank will need increased borrowing. Secondly, leverage is already approaching 13 to 1, way higher than the 9.7 to 1 registered by peers. KeyCorp’s leverage appears to have not quite reached its peak yet.

KeyCorp Financials Compared To Federal Reserve Assets and Liabilities of All Banks

Based on the large balance of uninsured deposits, high leverage, and thin proportion of cash on hand to deposits, I sold my preferred shares. While I do not believe that KeyCorp will fail, I do believe that both common and preferred shares may selloff sharply if the next round of bad news hits the industry. At greater than 80% to par, and with an income yield of 7.4%, Key is overpriced compared to some of the banks I’ve already written about. For income investors, there are better options out there than KeyCorp preferred shares in my view.