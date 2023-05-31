Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Meta Platforms: Building A Long-Term Winning Streak

May 31, 2023 10:24 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META)2 Comments
Bluesea Research profile picture
Bluesea Research
6.87K Followers

Summary

  • Meta has spent $28 billion on buybacks in 2022 and has $51 billion allocated for future buybacks, potentially expunging 8% of outstanding stock.
  • The company is focusing on improving margins, Reels monetization, and subscription, which should improve its fundamental performance.
  • The share buyback will be a strong tailwind for Meta’s EPS as the company tries to improve margins through layoffs.
  • New AI tools will also help in cost optimization and improve the ad-targeting ability of the company.
  • Despite the recent bull run, the stock is still a good buy-and-hold bet with the potential to significantly beat market returns.

Facebook Parent Company Meta Reports Strong Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

Meta (NASDAQ:META) has jumped on the buyback bandwagon and is making higher investments in this initiative. In the last quarter, the company invested $9.4 billion in share repurchases. In trailing twelve months, Meta has spent a staggering $28 billion on buybacks. Additionally, Meta's management has

Stock reduction through buybacks in Meta, Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft in last three years.

Ycharts

Recent layoffs have allowed Meta to regain most of the lost income.

Company financials

Comparison of outstanding shares and total return between Meta and Apple.

Ycharts

This article was written by

Bluesea Research profile picture
Bluesea Research
6.87K Followers
I have worked in the technology sector for over 4 years. This included working with industry stalwarts like IBM. I have done my MBA in finance and have been covering various blue chip stocks for the past 6 years. Having hands-on knowledge in the technology sector has helped me gain valuable insights into the ups and downs of this sector and predict winners and losers more accurately.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.