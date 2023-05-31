bymuratdeniz

Oil prices have dropped sharply in the last few weeks. Amid a tepid recovery in China and concerning recent economic data in Europe, the global growth story has been called into question lately. All that has happened while the domestic economy continues to hum along.

Key economic data for May hits this week, and that will shed light on how much energy demand may be seen this summer. As it stands, the Q2 GDP growth projection by the Atlanta Federal Reserve is solidly in the black as the ever-looming recession continues to get pushed out. But the back half of 2023 is expected to endure economic contraction per the consensus U.S. economic outlook.

Second Quarter U.S. Real GDP Growth Seen at +1.9%

Atlanta Federal Reserve

A Technical Recession is Expected in the U.S. In 2H23

Goldman Sachs

U.S. Dollar Index Rallies in May

TradingView

Citi: The Chinese economy could be at the risk of a double dip

Citigroup

So, it is a mixed to slightly bearish bag for cyclical stocks and commodities exposed to the global growth trade. I reiterate my sell rating on the Invesco DB Oil Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:DBO) based on a strong dollar, higher global growth risks (despite a still-firm U.S. economic backdrop), and bearish momentum in WTI.

According to the issuer, DBO seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return plus the interest income from treasury holdings. The exchange-traded fund, or ETF, is designed for investors seeking exposure to WTI crude oil futures (CL1:COM), without encountering as severe of a roll risk as United States Oil Fund, LP ETF (USO). The fund and its index are rebalanced and reconstituted each November.

DBO is not a cheap product in my view. The total expense ratio is 0.76% while the 30-day median bid/ask spread is just 7 basis points. 30-day average daily volume is decent at 514,000, per Invesco, and the ETF’s market value is much lower than that of USO at just $243 million as of May 30, 2023. The trailing 12-month yield is low at 0.70%, but that could be higher in the months ahead given higher Treasury rates.

Helping to drive oil prices down in recent weeks has been a downplay of further OPEC+ production cuts as well as soft Memorial Day U.S. demand. According to GasBuddy data, total U.S. holiday weekend gasoline demand was down 1.5% from 2022. But a reduction of domestic rig counts may imply lower supply in the quarters ahead, but that is a longer-term story. Lower 2024 U.S. GDP growth, care of the debt ceiling agreement, has been argued to be a catalyst for some recent bearish price action.

Oil Had Every Reason To Rally, Bears Said No

Bespoke Invest

The move lower in oil coincides with a plunge in Henry Hub natural gas prices. Recall it was just about a year ago when both WTI and HH surged to multi-year highs. Oil was above $120 while nat gas neared $10. It has been a sharp bear market since last June, though, and energy commodity rallies have been met with selling pressure each time.

Oil Rig Counts Sliding Amid Weaker Energy Prices

The Daily Shot

Looking at the performance of DBO, the fund is down 9.5% through May 30 in 2023 while its rival USO is off by more than 11%. In the NG space, the continuous prompt-month of Henry Hub has plummeted 55% compared to a 13.5% decline in WTI.

An Energy Commodity Bear Market in 2023; WTI -13.5%

Stockcharts.com

DBO Performance Trends Through Q1

DBO Performance Trends

What makes DBO a bit different from USO is that its portfolio is not concentrated on near-term WTI futures contracts. Rather, its long portfolio in oil is focused on the December 2023 contract, so there is less roll yield risk compared to USO. In this sense, I prefer DBO to USO since there is less impact from negative returns from that factor.

DBO Holdings: Dec 2023 WTI Primary Position

Invesco Funds

With a modestly bearish outlook for oil for the balance of the year and DBO being a pricey fund, the seasonal trends are bullish for the next month, but then turn bearish, according to seasonal data trends from Equity Clock.

Crude Oil Seasonality: Bullish Through Early July, Bearish Back Half of the Year

Equity Clock

The Technical Take

My bearish call on oil back in March has not played out precisely as I described, but the overall trend remains in favor of the bears. Notice in the chart below that WTI met selling pressure on a rally up to its declining 200-day moving average in April. A series of lower lows and generally lower highs has taken place since June 2022. Moreover, with the long-term trend indicator sloped down, the 200-day indicates that the bears continue to have a grip on momentum.

I foresee the prompt month of WTI dipping into the low $60s ($12 on DBO) this summer, though with seasonal bullish trends for the next 4-5 weeks, a bounce is possible before more pronounced downward price action may take place. Resistance is currently around $80 ($15 on DBO).

WTI Crude Oil: Bearish 200-Day Moving Average, Eyeing Low $60s Later In 2023

TradingView

The Bottom Line

I reiterate my sell rating on Invesco DB Oil Fund ETF based on global growth risks and bearish momentum on the chart.