Oil Plunges Under $70, Downside Risks Ahead For DBO

  • Oil prices have dropped sharply in recent weeks due to concerns about global economic growth and a strong U.S. dollar.
  • The Invesco DB Oil Fund ETF is recommended as a sell due to its high expense ratio and bearish momentum in WTI crude oil.
  • WTI crude oil is expected to dip into the low $60s this summer, with resistance around $80.

Oil pumps and graph

Oil prices have dropped sharply in the last few weeks. Amid a tepid recovery in China and concerning recent economic data in Europe, the global growth story has been called into question lately. All that has happened while the domestic economy

Second Quarter US Real GDP Growth Seen at +1.9%

A Technical Recession is Expected in the US In 2H23

US Dollar Index Rallies

Citi: The Chinese economy could be at the risk of a double dip

Oil Had Every Reason To Rally, Bears Said No

Oil Rig Counts Sliding Amid Weaker Energy Prices

An Energy Commodity Bear Market in 2023; WTI -13.5%

DBO Performance Trends

DBO Holdings: Dec 2023 WTI Primary Position

Crude Oil Seasonality: Bullish Through Early July, Bearish Back Half of the Year

WTI Crude Oil: Bearish 200-Day Moving Average, Eyeing Low $60s Later In 2023

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

