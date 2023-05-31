Luckie8

Introduction

44%. That's how much Arlington, Texas, based homebuilding giant D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) has returned over the past 12 months. This is twice as much as the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) and more than 40 points above the return of the S&P 500.

Data by YCharts

During this period, the Fed has hiked its rates to a multi-decade high, economic growth has come down, and consumer sentiment remained at extremely subdued levels.

Homebuilders seem to be unstoppable, as the Fed has created a situation where new home supply growth is needed to satisfy a market frozen by high rates.

This benefits D.R. Horton, which isn't just the nation's largest builder, but it also enjoys tailwinds in the lower price segment and migration to the South.

In this article, I will walk you through the details as we assess the risk/reward at current levels.

So, let's get to it!

2 Tailwinds Support All-Time Highs

Essentially, there are two reasons that explain why homebuilders are doing so well.

Reason number one is that the Federal Reserve's strategy of maintaining near-zero interest rates during the pandemic allowed many Americans to secure historically low mortgage rates. As a result, homeowners are currently hesitant to move and sell their existing homes due to the prospect of higher interest rates. People who do not have to sell won't sell.

Using data from Redfin, we see that monthly mortgage payments have soared to roughly $2,600. This is based on the median asking price and 6.4% mortgage rates.

Redfin

Hence, the limited supply in the housing market caused prospective buyers to consider new construction as the primary option.

Earlier this month, I wrote an article titled Homebuilders: This Bubble Could Pop. In that article, I used the following chart, which shows that more than a third of single-family home sales are new home sales. This is the highest number since at least the early 1980s.

Wall Street Journal

The chart below further supports this case. The significant decline in mortgage applications has dragged down existing home sales. New home sales, however, have consistently risen since the second half of last year. This divergence is rare yet fully backed by the Fed's interest rate decisions and the strength of the economy.

ING

Reason number two is the deflationary fact that the price of lumber has significantly dropped from the highs seen during the pandemic. Lumber costs have returned to pre-Covid levels after the building boom and disrupted supply chains caused prices to skyrocket.

The availability of cheaper and more reliable lumber supply has reduced construction costs, enabling builders to lower sales prices and offer incentives to buyers while still maintaining their profit margins.

Looking at the chart below, we see that key input materials like plywood are now roughly 30% cheaper compared to the prior-year period.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

While labor and related costs aren't coming down as fast, lower lumber prices in an environment of elevated home prices are what fuels homebuilders' margins.

So, where does D.R. Horton stand?

What About D.R. Horton?

D.R. Horton is my favorite homebuilder for a number of reasons.

First and foremost, the company is the largest homebuilder in the United States, which means its comments and numbers tell us a lot about the domestic housing market. In 2022, the company had a total market share of roughly 13% in the single-family housing market.

D.R. Horton

The company is the largest builder in 15 housing markets and a top-five builder in 39 markets. It has a market share of almost 20% in the DFW area and almost 16% share in Houston and Austin.

D.R. Horton

Reason number two is its focus on affordable housing. 65% of its homes are sold with a price tag of less than $400K, which is great in a market that has been hot for many years. The company caters to the group that needs new housing supply the most.

D.R. Horton

In its 2Q23 earnings call, the company mentioned that it sold its millionth home.

However, that wasn't the most impressive thing from the call.

What matters more is that the company confirmed the aforementioned macroeconomic trends, as it saw an encouraging start to the spring selling season, with net sales orders increasing by 73% sequentially from the first quarter.

D.R. Horton observed better-than-normal seasonality in three regions, with the Southeast, East, and North showing outperforming growth, especially in Florida and the Carolinas.

DHI started 19,900 homes in the second quarter and ended the quarter with 43,600 homes in inventory. The company maintained a 27% decrease in inventory from the previous year.

However, the company's earnings for the second quarter decreased by 32% to $2.73 per diluted share compared to the prior-year quarter. Net income for the quarter decreased by 34% to $942 million on consolidated revenues of $8 billion. Home sales revenues were $7.4 billion, with 19,664 homes closed during the quarter. The average closing price for the quarter was $378,800, which is a sequential decline of 2%.

D.R. Horton

Despite the aforementioned higher mortgage rates and inflationary pressures, demand improved during the quarter due to normal seasonal factors, coupled with the use of incentives and pricing adjustments to adapt to changing market conditions.

DHI expects the supply of affordable homes to remain limited and the demographics supporting housing demand to remain favorable.

Furthermore, thanks to its size and capabilities, the company has an advantage over smaller operators. The company emphasized its ability to navigate changing market conditions.

Management highlighted its experienced operators, affordable product offerings, flexible lot supply, and strong trade and supplier relationships.

With a strong balance sheet, liquidity, and low leverage, the company aims to focus on managing product offerings, incentives, home prices, sales pace, and inventory levels to consolidate market share, optimize returns, and generate increased operating cash flow.

This year, the company is expected to lower its net debt from $3.7 billion to $3.5 billion. This would translate to a net leverage ratio of 0.6x 2023E EBITDA. D.R. Horton enjoys a BBB+ credit rating.

With regard to its flexibility comments, the company only owns 25% of its lots. 75% of its lots are controlled via options and its subsidiary Forestar Group (FOR).

D.R. Horton

With regard to margins, the company confirmed the stabilization of pricing and incentive levels during the quarter. As stabilization continues, the company has the opportunity to tighten incentives and take advantage of pricing power where possible.

While some areas still experienced slight pricing declines, others stabilized or showed signs of upward movement. Overall, DHI expects margins to stabilize around current levels, with some variability depending on market conditions and the rate environment.

D.R. Horton

So, what does this mean for the company's valuation?

Valuation

Even after rising 20% year-to-date, DHI shares are still not overvalued.

FINVIZ

D.R. Horton is currently trading at 7.4x NTM EBITDA. While that isn't deep value anymore, it's far from overpriced.

Data by YCharts

Based on current numbers, I would make the case that DHI has 10% to 20% more room to run. The current consensus price target is $122, which is 14% above the current price.

That said, I'm not a buyer of homebuilders at these prices. I believe that we're dealing with substantial hidden risks in the housing market that could become real risks the moment unemployment rises. At some point, it could trigger forced selling, pressuring asset prices.

Right now, one major issue is credit growth/availability, which is reducing demand.

True Insights

The moment supply increases, I believe that we could be in for a weaker housing market.

This is what I wrote in my prior homebuilding article:

This situation is concerning because struggling businesses often turn into failing businesses when credit availability dries up. Small and regional banks account for more than 40% of all lending in the US, with a particular focus on small businesses outside major cities. Therefore, the current situation raises troubling prospects. Large banks are unlikely to be able to compensate for the potential lending gap, and there's a risk of rising unemployment.

Hence, at this point, I'm treating homebuilders as a wildcard. If unemployment were to increase, I would be a buyer the moment the Fed is forced to cut rates. I expect such a scenario to lower DHI shares to $70.

Takeaway

D.R. Horton has outperformed the market, with a 44% return over the past year, driven by two key factors.

Firstly, the Federal Reserve's near-zero interest rates during the pandemic allowed Americans to secure low mortgage rates, discouraging homeowners from selling and creating a need for new home supply.

Secondly, the drop in lumber prices has reduced construction costs, enabling builders like D.R. Horton to offer incentives while maintaining profit margins.

As the largest homebuilder in the US and with a focus on affordable housing, D.R. Horton is well-positioned to benefit from these trends. The company saw a strong start to the spring selling season, with net sales orders increasing by 73% sequentially.

Despite potential risks in the housing market, D.R. Horton's strong balance sheet, liquidity, and ability to navigate changing market conditions give it an advantage over smaller operators.

Furthermore, the company's valuation, although not overpriced, does not leave much room for significant upside. While current consensus estimates suggest a modest increase in stock price, the underlying risks outweigh the potential gains.

As such, it is advisable to approach D.R. Horton stock as a wildcard investment, considering a potential buying opportunity if unemployment rises and the Fed is forced to cut rates. Until then, it is important to be cautious and closely monitor the evolving market conditions.