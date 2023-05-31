Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

Morningstar made effective use of the “wide moat” concept popularized by Warren Buffett. He likes to buy companies that lack competitive threats because they provide steadier earnings with higher returns on invested capital. Some of the companies Buffett purchased were unique, relatively small businesses compared to the investments he’s made in blue-chip giants such as Coca-Cola (KO). He bought the Buffalo News newspaper and a single furniture store in Nebraska. Though both were small companies, both had something Buffett likes in a business: competitive advantages. Both operated like near-monopolies because they dominated their local markets. The aforementioned Coke has a brand name and a logistics operation that spans the globe, which few companies can compete with. Buffett has also made investments in Apple (AAPL), a company with a strong brand and a technological moat.

Morningstar recognizes three types of moats: wide, narrow or none. A wide moat is a competitive advantage that is usually strong enough that even a few years of bad management can’t ruin it. A narrow moat is an advantage, but it could be quickly weakened by competition or shifts in the economy. Netflix (NFLX) had a wide moat that became narrower as more streaming companies entered the market. Now it is competing head-to-head on streaming and content with wide moat companies such as Disney (DIS). Commodity companies can also have wide moats if they have the cheapest supply. Saudi Arabia faced competition for oil, but its low costs gave it something like a wide-moat advantage.

Companies with no moats have no way to stop competitors from entering their market. Many software companies face competitive threats from similar products. Social media companies can have moats with their network effects, but a company such as Zoom (ZM) could be challenged by companies such as Microsoft (MSFT) or Apple if they chose to enter the video space.

The Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index was launched in 2007. It has outperformed the S&P 500 Index since inception. The VanEck exchange-traded fund tracking that index and trading under the symbol BATS:MOAT was launched in 2012, and it has also outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) since inception. The index starts with wide-moat companies and trims the list down to stocks trading at the largest discount to their intrinsic value.

The MOAT portfolio is the 40 widemoat companies selling with the largest discounts to fair value as calculated by Morningstar. The holdings are equally weighted at semiannual rebalancings. Sector exposure is capped at 40 percent. A stock has to fall out of the top 60 in value for removal, which is why the fund usually has around 50 holdings.

MOAT has a net expense ratio of 0.46 percent and a 0.83 percent 30-day SEC yield. It earned a 5-star and a Silver rating from Morningstar.

Portfolio

The big change in MOAT over the past year was its wholesale move into technology companies, a consequence of its intrinsic valuation model. Technology is 30 percent, communication services 11 percent and consumer discretionary 10 percent. The latter two sectors have a lot of technology companies in them, and a detailed look at the holdings shows 45 percent of assets can be classified as technology companies, with firms such as Amazon (AMZN) and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) among them.

The top 10 holdings as of April 12 were Meta (META) 3.46 percent, Salesforce (CRM) 3.04, Fortinet (FTNT) 2.78 percent, Microsoft 2.70 percent, Google 2.69 percent, ServiceNow (NOW) 2.66 percent, Tyler Technologies (TYL) 2.60 percent, Adobe (ADBE) 2.56 percent, Workday (WDAY) 2.56 percent and Amazon 2.56 percent.

MOAT has a beta of 1.01 versus the Large Blend category’s 0.96 and the S&P 500 Index’s 1.0 beta. It has a standard deviation of 20.51 percent versus 18.98 percent for the category and 19.59 percent for the index. The fund has grown more volatile over the past year as it increased its technology exposure.

Performance

MOAT is up 13.54 percent year to date through April 12. It returned an annualized 16.87 percent, 13.30 percent and 13.47 percent over the past 3, 5 and 10 years, respectively. It has beaten the Large Blend category by at least an annualized 2 percentage points over the past 3-, 5- and 10-year periods.

MOAT made a timely addition to technology funds at its latest rebalancing. It had been performing similarly to the S&P 500 Index in 2022, but in 2023, it is leading by 5 percentage points, thanks to the more than 20 percent rise in many technology stocks.

Outlook

MOAT is a great core holding, an all-weather fund that has the characteristics desired by buy-and-hold investors. With a fund such as MOAT, analyzing the portfolio is less useful because it’s running an investment formula that will change the holdings over time. Looking ahead over the next year, the big question centers on its intrinsic value model and how reality plays out. Intrinsic value is not a value metric in terms of buying cheap companies. Amazon, for example, has a price to-earnings ratio of 70 times this year’s projected earnings. Tech companies have moved into the portfolio because their prices fell, but they still aren’t what a value investor would call cheap.

The prevailing rate of interest and growth assumptions drive the inclusion of tech stocks. Judging by the portfolio holdings, Morningstar’s model foresees moderating or falling inflation along with lower interest rates and strong economic growth, as technology stocks would likely not be nearly half of the portfolio otherwise. If their intrinsic value model is correct, the holdings will perform well. If inflation is stubborn and rates rise further, the fund could be at risk of underperformance until the next rebalancing. However, this is only a short-term issue that investors considering new money need to mull over. Over the long term, the fund has done a good job moving into areas of the market that are due for strong performance, as it has with tech over the past couple of rebalancing periods.

Investors should also consider their portfolio exposure in light of the rebalancing. While not quite as tech-heavy as the Nasdaq, MOAT is currently more tech heavy than the S&P 500 Index. Conservative investors without tech sector funds or Nasdaq-like growth funds likely do not have high-tech exposure in their portfolio, but more aggressive investors with other tech holdings or individual tech stocks should check their total exposure.