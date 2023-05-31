Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
HNI And Kimball Tie-Up May Be MillerKnoll 2.0

May 31, 2023 10:43 AM ETHNI Corporation (HNI), KBALMLKN, SCS
Summary

  • HNI Corporation's acquisition of Kimball raises concerns due to the potential downturn in office furniture sales and increased debt load.
  • Weakness in HNI's Residential Building Products segment could be a structural issue, not just cyclical, as gas fireplaces face health and green energy concerns.
  • HNI's increased leverage and potential pressure from tax loss selling later this year may lead to further downside for the company's shares.
Multi-tasking computer programmers working in a modern office.

skynesher

One commercial furniture manufacturer levers up to buy another. Where have I seen this before?

MLKN Stock Price

MLKN Stock Price (yCharts (author annotated))

HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) is doing the same by purchasing Kimball (NASDAQ:KBAL) in a $485 million

