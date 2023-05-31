I Like That One

By Levi at StockWaves, produced with Avi Gilburt

A "gradually melting ice cube”. That's how our fundamentals expert Lyn Alden describes eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) at the moment. The technical view also supports this opinion. Let’s dive deeper into this to find specific levels to trade and identify the risk vs reward for EBAY.

The Fundamentals With Lyn Alden

“I'm agnostic on EBAY’s near-term price action, but fundamentally there are not many compelling catalysts ahead for the bull side anymore. FastGraph A few years ago the company sold off non-core assets and re-focused on its core business, which was an opportunity for revitalization. Unfortunately it wasn't very successful in the years that followed, and so now the stock risks being a value trap. On one hand it's cheap. But on the other hand, if it continues to surprise to the downside, then cheap can get cheaper as the business melts away gradually like an ice cube.”

Let The Technicals Be Your Guide

We have a thesis based on the fundamentals. However, what makes our methodology even more effective is the use of specific price levels based on the structure formed on the chart. It's this structure that tells us if our thesis is correct or if we need to shift our weight to a different perspective.

This is what helps us determine when to get more aggressive and when to relax that posture. It's crowd behavior playing out before our very eyes that can then be tracked and traded with Fibonacci Pinball.

What picture do the technicals paint at the moment? Garrett Patten recently posted this chart for our StockWaves members.

by Garrett Patten - StockWaves / MotiveWave

You can see that the resistance zone at the $44 - $47 region has thus far held. This means that if a new swing low under $40 is made, it could very well be the wave ‘3’ of [C] shown with a potential target of $30 before a corrective bounce is seen in wave ‘4’.

Risks: Where might this scenario need revision? Should price break back above the $47 region then a higher wave [B] is possible, shown in Red.

Fibonacci Pinball Works Just As Well In Both Directions

When we have a clear Fibonacci Pinball structure, it makes it so much more straightforward to track and trade. This is the case in both up and down trending markets/stocks. Let’s look at how this helps us with the EBAY setup as illustrated above.

Some time back, this chart was presented to our membership as an example to help with specific levels inside the Pinball structure and give suggestions on how to possibly trade said structure. Obviously, the chart is illustrating a bullish move. But it works just the same for a bearish move as drawn up on the EBAY chart for this article.

There are many potential strategies for trading. This example provides one method that has worked for many. Avi Gilburt studied many distinct methods for trading and investing before observing what we now lovingly call "Fibonacci Pinball." Here's a short excerpt from an article that Avi wrote regarding the basics of that method:

“While I was learning Elliott Wave on my own, I was trying to obtain a more ‘track-able’ and ‘tradable’ understanding of the fractal nature of the markets. This is probably what many struggle with the most. Specifically, it is when we say that within a 5 wave move, each impulsive wave breaks down further into 5 waves each, with some waves becoming extended. Well, after much analysis and observation, I identified a standardized method to trade waves 3-5, once waves 1 and 2 were in place. Now, remember that this is a standardized method that is a most common phenomenon in the market, but markets can and do vary from this standardized presentation. In fact, when we deal with commodities or the VXX, often, we see extensions that far surpass the standardized extensions I present here. But, again, this scenario is seen very often in the markets and individual stocks, so I believe it is worthwhile to have a basic understanding of this structure to build upon. This is something that I observed within the Elliott Wave structure, and have adapted it to a trading methodology, which I lovingly call Fibonacci Pinball. Since 3rd waves in the Elliott Wave structure are the strongest and most powerful of all the waves, it is the ideal wave to trade. Furthermore, since 3rd waves themselves have to be composed of 5 sub-waves, it helps us determine how we trade this structure in a relatively low risk manner. What makes this method so valuable is that it provides natural stops on the way up to lock in gains as each phase completes its upward (or downward) trajectory.”

Conclusion

We regularly produce specific setups such as these for members and then continually track and update them as necessary. It would appear that the heat has been turned up on this one and that the ice is slowly melting.

I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that we provide our perspective by ranking probabilistic market movements based upon the structure of the market price action. And if we maintain a certain primary perspective as to how the market will move next, and the market breaks that pattern, it clearly tells us that we were wrong in our initial assessment. But here's the most important part of the analysis: We also provide you with an alternative perspective at the same time we provide you with our primary expectation, and let you know when to adopt that alternative perspective before it happens.

There are many ways to analyze and track stocks and the market they form. Some are more consistent than others. For us, this method has proved the most reliable and keeps us on the right side of the trade much more often than not. Nothing is perfect in this world, but for those looking to open their eyes to a new universe of trading and investing, why not consider studying this further? It may just be one of the most illuminating projects you undertake.