International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing.

In December 2022, we have published an article about the firm on Seeking Alpha, titled: "IBM: The Dividends Are Too Expensive". In that article, we valued the company's stock using the Gordon Growth Model (GGM), a single stage dividend discount model and we concluded the writing with a "hold" rating. The reasons for this conclusion were:

The stock price was somewhat higher than the estimated fair value of $93 - $130 per share.

The returns to shareholders had been attractive (including a strong track record of dividend payments and stock buybacks)

Since then the stock price has declined by about 14%, so we decided to review IBM's stock once again from a different perspective and decide, whether the previously established "hold" rating is still justified. In today's article, we will be focusing on IBM's profitability and efficiency.

Net profit margin

Net profit margin is one of the most widely used profitability measures. It is simply the ratio of net income to revenue. In general, we prefer to invest in firms that have stable or increasing profit margins. The following chart depicts how IBM's profit margin has been developing over the past five years. Unfortunately, this is not a picture that we normally like to see.

To put this into perspective, the following table compares IBM's profitability measures with those of its peers/competitors.

We can see that based on the net income margin of 3%, IBM does not compare favorably to its peers. The other profitability measures also paint a similar picture, including the ROE of 10% and ROA of 1.4%. These numbers are well below its peers.

The following chart shows that this margin contraction has been driven by two factors. While revenue has been declining over the past 5 years, operating expenses have been slightly growing.

Based on the past developments and the firm's competitive position with relation to its peers, we do not believe that IBM's business is particularly attractive from a profitability point of view. Lately, there have been numerous discussion about IBM's opportunities driven by the growth of A.I., however its eventual impact on the firm remains highly uncertain. Zen Analyst has published an interesting discussion on the topic titled: IBM is pitching the AI story, again.

For these reasons, we believe that IBM is not a stock you should consider investing in, if you are focusing primarily on the profitability measures. Before we move to the next section, we also have to mention on a positive note that IBM is planning to pause some hiring, which could have a positive impact on the costs and eventually on the margins too, in the coming quarters.

Asset turnover

Asset turnover (or asset utilization) is a measure of efficiency. It is the ratio between revenue and total assets, and measures how effective the firm is in generating revenue from the existing assets. If we take a look at the graph below, we can see IBM's efficiency has worsened over the past five years. But, a good sign is that starting from late 2021 the declining trend seems to have reversed, and efficiency has gradually increased in the past quarters.

This change has been primarily driven by the decline in total assets starting from 2021.

The reason for the decline in total assets can be explained by the change in net property plant and equipment as well as in the decline in goodwill.

All in all, we would like to see the firm's efficiency improving further and reaching pre-pandemic levels before we could assign IBM a "buy" rating.

Equity multiplier

Last, but not least, we also need to understand the firm's capital structure and its change over the years. The equity multiplier measures how much of the firm's total assets are supported by equity.

While it is difficult to gauge what the optimal capital structure of the firm could look like, we believe that in the current market environment, with rising interest rates, it is a good sign that the leverage has been gradually declining.

We have to point out that IBM can easily cover its interest payments as it has an interest coverage ratio of more than 6x. The firm's liquidity ratios also look healthy, despite the quick ratio being slightly below 1. It indicates that the firm can just meet its current liabilities using its current assets.

Also a good sign that these liquidity ratios have started to trend upwards in the past years.

Based on the firm's leverage and liquidity, we are not concerned about IBM, however we have to keep in mind that eventually lower debt in the capital structure may lead to a higher weighted average cost of capital (WACC), as equity capital is normally more expensive.

Conclusion

So the main question still remains... do we sell, hold or buy the stock at the current price levels?

The firm's profitability has been clearly declining over the past years, which is not what we would like to see normally. While starting from late 2021 the firm has managed to start improving its efficiency and liquidity position, which are both good signs, we would like to see these measures reach at least pre-pandemic levels before we would consider upgrading IBM's stock to a buy.

We once again have to mention that IBM's strong track record of dividend payments and share repurchases remain appealing for dividend and dividend growth investors, despite the last dividend raise being marginal.

All in all, we believe that the current price level is not attractive enough to start a new position. Despite the 14% decline since our last writing, IBM's stock price is still at the very high end of our previously estimated fair value range of $93 - $130.

Further, according to a set of traditional price multiples, IBM seems to be trading at a discount compared to the IT sector median, but at a premium compared to its own 5Y historic average, which again does not give us enough confidence to upgrade to stock to "buy".

For these reasons, we maintain our "hold" rating.