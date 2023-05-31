Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CAVA Group: Running Out Of Cheaper Expansion Opportunities

May 31, 2023 11:27 AM ETCAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA)
David Trainer
Summary

  • CAVA Group, a Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant, is expected to be valued at around $1.5 billion after filing its S-1 on May 19, 2023.
  • Despite rapid expansion, CAVA Group is running out of good expansion opportunities and faces increased expenses in the near future.
  • Investors are advised not to buy CAVA Group's stock if the IPO valuation is close to the expected valuation due to its unprofitability and high-risk status.

SEC Form S-1 (IPO concept)

PictureLake

CAVA Group (CAVA), the Mediterranean-focused fast-casual restaurant filed its S-1 on May 19, 2023. The company has not provided share price information yet, but the business is expected to be valued at ~$1.5 billion, at which point the stock earns our Unattractive rating.

CAVA Revenue and Economic Earnings

New Constructs, LLC

CAVA Zombie Stock Stats

New Constructs, LLC

CAVA Store Count Vs Competition

New Constructs

CAVA Profitability vs Competition

New Constructs, LLC

CAVA DCF Implied NOPAT

New Constructs, LLC

CAVA Adjusted EBITDA vs GAAP Net Income vs Economic Earnings

New Constructs

This article was written by

David Trainer profile picture
David Trainer
16.08K Followers
We aim to help investor make more intelligent capital allocation decisions. Our research is driven by proven-superior fundamental data, models and equity/credit ratings.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

