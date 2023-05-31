Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tracking Tweedy Browne Portfolio - Q1 2023 Update

John Vincent profile picture
John Vincent
23.15K Followers

Summary

  • Tweedy Browne's 13F portfolio value decreased by 2% from $1.88B to $1.84B in Q1 2023, with the number of holdings decreasing from 45 to 44.
  • The largest position is Berkshire Hathaway, accounting for 20% of the portfolio, followed by Alphabet, Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola FEMSA, and FMC Corp.
  • The fund's top five holdings make up 61% of the portfolio, with 26 of the 45 13F stakes being significantly large (over 0.5% of the 13F portfolio each).
Many Piggy Bank on World Map - 3D Rendering

porcorex

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Tweedy Browne’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Tweedy Browne’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 5/15/2023. Please visit our

This article was written by

John Vincent profile picture
John Vincent
23.15K Followers
Focused on analyzing 13F reports & building tools to help DIY investors generate absolute returns through exploiting inefficiency, volatility, and momentum.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL, INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.