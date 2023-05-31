Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals: Post Q1 Selloff Appears Overdone

Jonathan Faison profile picture
Jonathan Faison
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Shares have lost a third of their value year to date.
  • Relyvrio launch in ALS has produced promising metrics out of the gate and the company will be generating positive cash flow going forward.
  • The confirmatory readout from PHOENIX trial in 2024 is a key concern, as in the worst-case scenario Relyvrio could be pulled off the market if no benefit is observed.
  • EU TUDCA study also poses risk and should read out around year-end (evaluating whether just the tauroursodeoxycholic acid component can slow disease progression).
  • AMLX is a Buy and I expect upside to be driven by encouraging launch metrics in coming quarters.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at ROTY Biotech Community. Learn More »
Mum and Disabled Daughter in Kitchen

SolStock/E+ via Getty Images

Shares of rare disease pioneer Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) have risen by 216% over the past twelve months. On the other hand, they've lost a third of their value year-to-date even as Relyvrio's launch in ALS has produced impressive metrics out of the

Take a 2 Week Free Trial and Join 500+ biotech investors and traders in the ROTY Biotech Community!

  • Participate in a Live Chat where members generously share due diligence, top holdings and genuinely wish to see each other profit.
  • Get access to JF's highest conviction ideas, trades & updates for model portfolios, personal DCA account and all my archives for DD purposes
  • Trade to Live, NOT Live to Trade philosophy (low maintenance, follow our thesis and make changes to positions only as merited)
  • Multiple 2023 setups on radar currently trading at attractive valuations





This article was written by

Jonathan Faison profile picture
Jonathan Faison
16.79K Followers
Community of Biotech Investors Focused on Value & Clinical Momentum

Founder of 500+ member ROTY Biotech Community (try the 2-week free trial to see if it adds value for you). Quality over quantity- enjoy connecting with readers.





Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in AMLX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.