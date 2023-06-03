Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia Stock: Over-Pumped - The Selloff May Be Painful

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation has ripped and charted new heights way above the previous November 2021 top, thanks to the Q1 FY2024 double beats and management's stellar forward guidance.
  • The demand for AI chips appears to be at a fever pitch, boosting Nvidia Corporation's projected Q2 FY2024 top line by +54% QoQ/ +64% YoY, returning to its previous high-growth cadence.
  • However, with the massive optimism baked into its valuations and stock prices, Mr. Market may have temporarily forgotten how painfully the tech bubble popped in 2022.
  • For now, it seems that peak irrationality, recessionary fears, and generative AI hype may have unnaturally boosted Nvidia Corporation's prospects in the intermediate term.

Rollercoaster Train

DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

The AI Investment Thesis Is Too Volatile At These Heights

NVDA 2Y Stock Price

NVDA 2Y Stock Price

TradingView

It appears that the market and investors alike have chosen to be somewhat irrational again, pushing NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:

NVDA's Head & Shoulder Pattern In 2021/ 2022

TradingView

NVDA 3Y EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
6.63K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, AMD, GOOG, AMZN, MSFT, INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

