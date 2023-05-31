Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Presents at TD Cowen 51st Annual TMT Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
137.79K Followers

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) TD Cowen 51st Annual TMT Conference May 31, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Joe DeSilva - President of Global Sales

Conference Call Participants

Bryan Bergin - TD Cowen

Bryan Bergin

Let's get started here. My name is Bryan Bergin. I'm a services and HCM analyst here with TD Cowen. First off welcome to TD Cowen 51st Annual TMT Conference. I appreciate everybody joining us today and for this great two day event. ADP really needs no introduction, among the most recognized payroll and human capital management providers globally. But with us today, we've got ADP's President of Global Sales, Joe DeSilva. Joe, first off, thank you for being with us today.

Joe DeSilva

My pleasure. Good to see everyone.

Bryan Bergin

I think what would probably be best to start is if, Joe, you can give a background. You've been with the company nearly 20 years now?

Joe DeSilva

Yes.

Bryan Bergin

If you can give a little bit of a background on your journey in different roles within the organization, and then we'll get right into it.

Joe DeSilva

Yes, sure. So as I shared, I've been with the company now nearly 20 years, coming up on my 20th anniversary. If you kind of bifurcate it between running P&Ls and sales, majority in sales, but I've had the pleasure of running our Retirement Services business, I run our down market business. I run a portfolio of businesses, specifically Retirement, Insurance Services and our downmarket or what we call our SBS small market business. And then back into sales year and half ago, a year and half ago running Global Sales for ADP. So I've had the pleasure being on both sides of the coin and seeing the client experience through that lens.

Bryan

