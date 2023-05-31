SCHD: Put The Power Of Compounding Into Overdrive

Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

There are many different ways to invest in the stock market. You can take a high risk approach, a safer approach, or a blend of both.

You can invest in the S&P 500, the entire market, specific industries, and the list goes on. ETFs or Exchange Traded Funds have made this process easy.

There are thousands of ETFs to choose from these days, some very similar to one another, and some very different. When it comes to Dividends, my favorite ETF is the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD). SCHD checks off a lot of boxes:

Growth potential

Solid Yield

Strong Dividend Growth

If you do not know by now, I like investing in Dividend Stocks as I like the idea of building a passive income stream and utilizing the power of compounding. This does not go on to say that I do not invest in growth stocks because I certainly do, but I like to build passive income via dividends.

In today's piece, we will not only take a closer look at SCHD, but also show how it can potentially provide life changing money over time using a simple example.

The Power of Compounding Dividends

In terms of performance, the S&P 500 is one of the best and safest ways to invest long-term. Buying an S&P 500 ETF (VOO) gives you ownership within 500 of the best companies this country has to offer.

SCHD owns many companies within the S&P 500, and it has been able to go toe to toe with the Index, slightly outperforming on a Total Return basis over the past 5 years.

If you recall, the Power of Compounding is when you use the dividends an ETF or individual stock pays you, in which you turn and use that money to buy more shares. No additional capital was added out of your account, instead you used your passive income to buy more shares.

When you invest in dividend stocks or ETFs that consistently grow their dividends, then not only do you have more shares but that investment is paying a higher dividend which means you earn an even higher amount of dividend income. Do this for a number of years and you can see how the dividend snowball works in your favor.

The income is low in the beginning, but Dividend Investing is a process and every year you are adding more and more shares and dividends climb higher and higher.

Early on you probably do not need the dividend income, so if you start early enough you could build up a nest egg that you could potentially live off of years down the road into retirement.

We all start somewhere, whether it is $50, $500, $1,000, or something else, just get started and build upon it.

The MVP Of Dividend ETFs

Let's begin by quickly looking at the makeup of SCHD. SCHD started trading in 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab. The ETF invests across many different sectors focusing on dividend paying companies. It seeks to track the performance of the Dow Jones US Dividend 100 Index.

The ETF has a low expense ratio of 0.06%, meaning for every $10,000 you invest, your fee would be $6, making it a great low-cost option.

Here is a look at the ETFs Sector Breakdown:

As you can see, no over exposure to one particular sector. Next, let's look at the top holdings within the ETF.

Broadcom (AVGO) has made a huge move in recent days, which should further expand its lead as the top position within SCHD. The top 10 positions make up 42% of the entire fund and in totality, SCHD has a total of 104 positions.

In terms of the dividend, SCHD pays a 3.7% dividend that has been growing at an average annual rate over 15% for the past five years.

Example 1: $10,000 initial investment

I have laid out an example for you below, which we will walk through a hypothetical situation in which we start by investing $10,000 into SCHD one-time and never add to the position again, outside of compounding our dividends. Given that, with SCHD trading at a per share price of $70.59, this means you will be able to buy about 142 shares of SCHD. After the first year, your dividend income would be $374, meaning you could compound that dividend into an additional 5.3 shares at today's price.

Looking at the chart above, you can see how year after year, our share count increases without us ever having to add more capital to our investment. This is the process of compounding at work.

In this example, we are assuming a 12% return which is less than their five and 10-year average return rate.

If we continue doing this for the 10 years, you can see how our dividend income will go from $374 originally to roughly $2,000 in annual dividend income, assuming the averages we baked into the example.

That is great, but $2,000 in annual dividend income is not something that you can live off of and will be that "life changing."

Example 2: $10,000 initial investment + $5,000 added per year

So now, let's take a look at a better approach, which puts the power of compounding into overdrive.

In this example, we will start with our original $10,000 investment, we are going to reinvest our dividends the same way, but the change we are going to make now, is that we are going to add an additional $5,000 investment each year into SCHD. This amounts to roughly $415 per month.

In year 1, we would have the same $374 in dividend income. However, in addition to compounding that dividend income each year, we are also adding the $5,000 per year, which has us earning nearly $2,000 in dividend income by year 5, almost half the time it took in the first example.

If we continue this process for 19 years, assuming our hypotheticals, we would end with nearly 1,395 shares of SCHD and annual dividend income of nearly $50,000. By the 19th year, you will have invested $100,000 into SCHD.

$50,000 from one investment per year, and growing might I add, can be life changing money for many.

Investor Takeaway

SCHD offers a unique opportunity for investors who are searching for both a decent yield as well as strong dividend growth, which is one combination I like a lot.

The ETF also adds a layer of safety given how diversified it is with its 104 positions, but when one sector like Technology is moving as strong as it has, the tech heavy S&P 500 will likely outperform, which has been the case in 2023.

However, I am a long-term investor looking to continue to build my position in this strong dividend ETF.

Disclosure: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.