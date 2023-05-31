Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

May 31, 2023 11:24 AM ETCVS Health Corporation (CVS)
CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference May 31, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Shawn M. Guertin - EVP and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Lance Wilkes - Bernstein

Lance Wilkes

Okay, looks like we are ready to go and mike is on and everything like that. Welcome everybody. I am Lance Wilkes, Healthcare Services Analyst for Bernstein and the pleasure of having a fireside chat here with CVS Health and so I am going to let Shawn introduce himself in a moment but just any logistics, I think we have pigeonhole which is open here somewhere. And so you can submit questions that way and I will go through a kind of a planned fireside chat of questions as well. And then obviously we have got meetings for the rest of the day. So with that Shawn why don’t you go ahead and introduce yourself and the company just a little bit and then I will start taking you through some of the questions.

Shawn M. Guertin

Great. I am Shawn Guertin, I am the CFO at CVS Health. I have been back at CVS Health a couple of years. Before that I was the CFO at Aetna up to the time of the merger. So, I have seen lots of different parts of this company over time. So, today I just -- one housekeeping detail, I will obviously be making forward-looking statements based on projections from time to time and so I would have you recognize that those maybe wrong. And I will direct your attention to our most recent SEC filings, 10-K and 10-Q which contain a complete description of our risk factors.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Lance Wilkes

Great. Well, I think CVS, as you were just saying, as you are coming out on the

