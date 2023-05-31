Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Frontline plc (FRO) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 31, 2023 11:24 AM ETFrontline plc (FRO)
Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 31, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lars Barstad - Chief Executive Officer

Inger Klemp - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jon Chappell - Evercore ISI

Chris Robertson - Deutsche Bank

Omar Nokta - Jefferies

Chris Tsung - Webber Research

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q1 2023 Frontline PLC Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to the CEO, Mr. Lars Barstad. Please go ahead.

Lars Barstad

Thank you very much dear all, and thank you for tuning into Frontline's first quarter earnings call. We’re a bit late, but we’re [indiscernible] expression is. We’ve had a seasonally strong first quarter of the year. Russia still has an impact on the market or there are sanctions on Russia, but I think kind of the key part of the action in Q1 was related to China. The strong Q1 has given us ability to book quite strong numbers into Q2 as well as the Frontline team relentlessly growing to create shareholder value.

Before I give the word to Inger, [indiscernible] TCE numbers on Slide 3 in the deck. In the third quarter, sorry, in the first quarter Frontline achieved $52,500 per day on our VLCC fleet, $64,000 per day on our Suezmax fleet, and $56,300 per day on our LR2/Aframax fleet. And we are, in fact, back to a somewhat reverted earnings relationship between our segments with the Suezmax is outperforming the VLCCs and the same for LR2s.

We have secured quite firm numbers as we progressed into Q2, with 78% of our VLCC [days] [ph] booked $75,000 per day, 71% of our Suezmax days booked at $65,000 dollars per day, and 63% of our LR2/Aframax days at a

