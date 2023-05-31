4 Reasons Why We Are Headed For A Market Pullback

iantfoto

This article was first posted in Outperforming the Market on May 30, 2023.

Several members in Outperforming the Market have been asking for my view on whether we could see the broad market pullback given what we have seen so far.

In this article, I will share four reasons why I think that the broad market is due for a pullback.

A new interest rate regime

As the S&P 500 (SP500) continues to rally, it is important to note the reality that we are in today.

In 2022, the Federal Reserve hiked rates aggressively and at a rapid pace never seen before. We have been accustomed to a low interest rate environment for the past decade, as can be seen below, and the aggressive and rapid rate hikes of 2022-23 represent a new interest rate regime.

A new interest rate regime (Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System)

Firstly, the Federal Reserve has vowed to be data dependent to ensure that the elevated inflation we see today does not become entrenched. What this means is a different interest rate regime where we could see higher for longer rates.

Secondly, while the rate hikes in 2022 were aggressive and rapid, the effects of rate hikes take time to make their way through the market. As a result, it is likely to take its toll on the economy and businesses as the effects of the rate hikes are felt.

Lastly, while the S&P 500 continues to rally on news I will mention below, the fact is that the market just priced in a 65% chance of a 25 basis point hike at the June FOMC meeting, and this probability was just 28% one week ago.

As such, I think that the market is not pricing in the realities of the new interest rate cycle today.

Bonds more attractive than equities today

Given where we are in the interest rate cycle, the higher bond yields today have a meaningful impact on equities in general.

The two asset classes, bonds and equities, compete for capital.

In a low interest rate environment, equities are more attractive than bonds. This is because the earnings yield of the market, or S&P 500, is higher than the yields that the bonds are paying.

What is happening today

As a result of the Fed hiking interest rates aggressively in 2022, we have seen bond yields increase significantly.

At the same time, the S&P 500 has rallied about 17% from its lows in October 2022.

As can be seen below, I compare the earnings yield of the S&P 500 to the bond yield of the TLT.

TLT is the benchmark for the 20+ year treasury bond, which is representative of long-term government bonds.

The earnings yield of the S&P 500 is simply the earnings per share of the S&P 500 divided by the current share price.

As a result of the S&P 500 rally and the higher bond yields, the spread between the two has narrowed considerably and is approaching June 2021 levels, as can be seen in the chart I highlight below:

S&P 500 earnings yield - TLT bond yield spread (Author generated)

While most of my readers are interested in the equities side of the equation, it is important to note the correlation between the equity and bond markets. At the end of the day, capital is limited and it flows to the asset class that is deemed the most attractive and highest potential return.

Breadth of rally

I would be careful of the current rally given the breadth of the rally.

The famous FANGs outperformed massively in 2020 during the pandemic, but returned some of that outperformance in 2022. That said, they have reached a new high after the small group of stocks led the S&P 500 rally this year. I highlight this dynamic below.

FANG+ has outperformed the Russell 1000 (Bloomberg)

I would highlight that based on my experience in managing portfolios for some time, it is quite rare for the market to be moving on to the first stage of a bull market if smaller cap companies are trailing so far behind, and on top of that, if this were to be the first stage of a bull market, this is an unprecedented narrow recovery that is due to a small number of stocks.

I would highlight the follow statistics that were from Jonathan Krinsky of BTIG LLC:

Of the nine meaningful drawdowns since 1995, the average percentage of Russell 3000 stocks trading above their 200-day moving average at the 150-day mark post the bottom was 70% (min 56%, max 88%). As of the 150-day mark following the Oct. ’22 low, it was just 36%. In other words, it would be by far the weakest breadth this far off a major bottom of any new uptrend over the last ~30 years.

I hope that I have helped show you that the current rally in the market seems rather abnormal, in my view, and it is not a result of the majority of the market, but rather, due to the small group of FANG+ stocks that are outperforming.

These small groups are outperforming due to a catalyst that has been around for a long time, but only recently grabbed the attention of investors.

And then there is AI

Nvidia (NVDA) has been the poster child thus far of what an upside to AI looks like. Since its 2022 lows, Nvidia has rallied 257% on news of the huge demand driven by AI for its accelerating computing platform and GPUs that are necessary for applications like generative AI.

NVIDIA now more valuable than Intel and AMD combined (Bloomberg)

Of course, Nvidia is not the only beneficiary of the AI frenzy we have seen so far. Other semiconductor, software, hardware, media and even services companies exposed to AI have outperformed the returns of the S&P 500 year-to-date.

Top companies exposed to AI ( Deutsche Bank Research)

As I have noted in this Nvidia article, this AI frenzy may sound like hype, but there is real demand and demand that far surpassed anyone's expectations.

While these developments in AI have long been in the making, it just took one hugely popular product, ChatGPT, to bring the excitement from academics and research into the markets. The necessary computer power needed to drive adoption is also speeding up to match the demands of AI today, as shown below, and the adoption of technology in general has accelerated over the years.

AI has been years in the making (TS Lombard)

I would end off this section by saying that in my view, the AI upside is definitely real and huge, but it will take time for this upside to be realized and it will not be a straight path to success. In addition, from my point of view, there is certainly hype around AI stocks today and I would not necessarily want to invest when there is hype involved.

Final thoughts

I do think that the current stock market rally is due for a pullback due to the factors mentioned above.

With stocks looking less attractive compared to bonds today, its current valuation does not look sustainable.

In addition, the breadth of the rally concerns me given that it is contributed by the FANG+ stocks and further cemented by the hype around AI today.

Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, rates are high, and perhaps going even higher in June, and I do not think we are pricing that in today.