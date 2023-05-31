Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kraft Heinz: A Buy For Dividend Investors

May 31, 2023 1:02 PM ETThe Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)
Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
951 Followers

Summary

  • Kraft Heinz has shown positive financial trends in recent quarters due to management's strategic initiatives, indicating a potential turnaround point.
  • The stock offers an attractive dividend yield and substantial upside potential, with a fair stock value estimated at 21% higher than current levels.
  • Risks to consider include changing consumer preferences, concentration risk, and vulnerability to input cost volatility.

Хайнц Кетчуп и горчица

guvendemir/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) has been struggling to improve its financial performance for many years. Given the stagnating revenue together with shrinking profitability metrics, there is no surprise that the stock has been underperforming over

KHC stock price dynamics

Seeking Alpha

Kraft Heinz brands

kraftheinzcompany.com

KHC segments by product category

Compiled by the author based on the company's latest 10-K report

KHC financials

Author's calculations

KHC balance sheet summary

Seeking Alpha

KHC net debt dynamics

Compiled by the author

KHC financials over recent quarters

Seeking Alpha

Consensus earnings estimates of KHC

Seeking Alpha

KraftHeinz DDM valuation

Author's calculations

Fair share price of KHC by Morningstar

Morningstar Premium

This article was written by

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
951 Followers
I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in KHC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.